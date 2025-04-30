Ranking NFL Offenses: New York Giants No. 30
With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the fantasy football picture is starting to sharpen as we inch closer to training camp, preseason action, and the official kickoff of the new season.
In this series, we’ll rank the league’s most fantasy-friendly offenses from top to bottom. Some teams, like the star-studded Philadelphia Eagles—powered by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown—are poised to light up the scoreboard, while others, such as the New Orleans Saints, appear ill-equipped to generate consistent fantasy production.
Each team’s outlook will be evaluated through a fantasy lens by breaking down key skill-position players: the quarterback, starting and backup running backs, top three wideouts, tight end, and a flex-worthy pass-catcher. In this edition, we dive into the outlook for Russell Wilson and the New York Giants.
New York Giants Offense:
QB Russell Wilson
RB Tyrone Tracy
RB2 Cam Skattebo
WR1 Malik Nabers
WR2 Wan’Dale Robinson
WR3 Darius Slayton
TE Theo Johnson
WR4 Jalin Hyatt
No. 30: New York Giants Fantasy Football Outlook
The New York Giants’ offense is going to look much different in 2025 after moving on from Daniel Jones and securing veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. While they moved up in the draft to snag Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, he will begin the season as the third-string quarterback barring injuries.
Wilson led the Pittsburgh Steelers to the postseason in 2024 but wasn’t the strongest fantasy asset. He finished as the QB17 in terms of fantasy points per game (15.7) after missing the first six games of the season due to injury. The veteran totaled 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He still has some rushing upside as well, adding 155 rushing yards and two additional trips to the end zone to his final statistical output. Still, Wilson is not the type of quarterback that produces fantasy fireworks in the passing game, which will limit the upside of his pass catchers. Wilson should be viewed as an afterthought in both dynasty and redraft formats.
New York hit it out of the park with their skill-position picks from the 2024 NFL Draft, highlighted by Nabers and Tracy. Although Devin Singletary began the 2024 season as the starter for Big Blue, it was Tracy who ended the season as the RB1.
After the first month of the season in which he was barely utilized, the rookie produced double-digit fantasy points in seven of the final 13 games of the season, highlighted by a 22.7-point outing in Week 6 against the Bengals and a 23.0-point performance in Week 8 against the Eagles. Tracy eclipsed 100 rushing yards three times and finished his rookie campaign with 839 yards on 192 carries and five touchdowns. Although he struggled to break out in the passing game, he still was more than serviceable, securing 38 receptions for 284 receiving yards, and one additional score.
Tracy was poised for a breakout campaign but the Giants snagged former Arizona State Sun Devil, Cam Skattebo, in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Following an electrifying campaign at Arizona State—where he racked up an eye-popping 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground, plus 605 yards and 3 scores through the air—Cam Skattebo enters the season positioned as the primary backup to Tracy.
Don't let his 5-foot-11, 215-pound build fool you—Skattebo plays like a wrecking ball on wheels. He thrives on physicality, bulldozes through arm tackles, and powers forward with relentless leg drive that makes him a chore to bring down. Expect a fairly balanced workload between him and Tracy, though Skattebo is the clear favorite for red-zone and short-yardage duties. The third-down role is still up in the air, but both backs should offer solid Flex appeal in fantasy lineups.
Malik Nabers headlines the wide receiver room in New York and outside of him, there aren’t many serviceable options. Nabers is going to be a target machine just as he was in 2024 (170). I wouldn't be shocked if he saw 200 targets! The former No. 6 pick finished as the WR6 in PPR formats with 109 receptions, 1,204 receiving yards, and seven trips to the end zone. Given that the Giants could be playing from behind for much of the season, game script will be in his favor and he will eat in garbage time. If the Giants improve even a little bit on offense, Nabers should score a few more touchdowns, which could vault him into the top five wide receivers by the end of the season. I have him listed as the WR5 behind Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. That’s great company to keep.
The only other wideout worth monitoring in New York is Wan’Dale Robinson, particularly in PPR formats. He surprisingly finished as the WR36 after producing 93 receptions for 699 yards and three touchdowns. Robinson is a chain-mover and given all the attention that Nabers will demand, he’s the only other offensive weapon in the passing game who has a chance to flourish. Still, I’m not sure 90+ receptions is repeatable in 2025, especially with Wilson under center and an offensive game plan that will likely commit to a run-heavy approach. Robinson should be drafted, but shouldn’t be viewed as more than a WR4/WR5 option.
At the tight end position, Theo Johnson is entering his second NFL season after producing 29 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown in his rookie campaign. After investing a fourth-round pick in the tight end out of Penn State, Johnson will get another chance to prove that he can help this offense take a step in the right direction. Wilson hasn’t historically utilized his tight ends very often (outside of when he had Jimmy Graham at his disposal) so Johnson shouldn’t be viewed as more than a dart throw in the deepest leagues.
Overall, the Giants lack difference-makers in the fantasy football world outside of Malik Nabers, which is why they are the third-worst offense heading into the 2025 season.
