The Week 11 NFL DFS main slate on DraftKings and FanDuel is interesting, with most of the field likely targeting the Tennessee Titans-Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints-Chicago Bears games. While some players are getting overlooked in those matchups, which other players can we target to separate ourselves from the field on DraftKings and FanDuel?

Based on players’ salaries and matchups on both FanDuel and DraftKings, here are the top five underrated NFL DFS GPP (guaranteed prize pool) plays for Week 11.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Offensive and defensive EPA and success rate metrics are courtesy of rbsdm.com .

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Miami Dolphins ($6,000 FD/$5,600 DK) at BUF

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) works to stop a run by Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (0) on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although the Miami Dolphins are massive underdogs against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, Ollie Gordon II recorded season-highs in targets (5), receptions (4), and receiving yards (39) in Week 10, in his first game with Kyle McCord starting. Gordon has achieved 13-plus points on both DraftKings and FanDuel in five of his last seven starts.

The Bills’ defense is trending toward being a run-funnel unit again, ranking 19th in dropback success rate (46.8%) and 25th in rushing success rate allowed (41.9%). Additionally, Buffalo is permitting the fifth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+2.9).

Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears ($5,800 FD/$5,400 DK) vs. NO

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) gets tripped up on a run against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Monangai is set to return in Week 11 following a five-game absence, and he draws a favorable matchup against the Saints. The Saints are giving up the second-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+7.1).

While Monangai shares the backfield with D’Andre Swift, the Bears run the most plays per game (70.6). Before getting injured, Monangai accrued 22-plus points on both DraftKings and FanDuel in two of his four appearances.

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints ($7,700 FD/$7,200 DK) at CHI

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anyone stacking the Bears-Saints matchup on Sunday is likely rostering Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Jordyn Tyson at WR. At the moment, Chris Olave is seemingly going to have the fourth-highest roster percentage of the wideouts in that game, making him extremely enticing.

Since making his debut two weeks ago, Tyson has taken over as the primary slot WR for the Saints, and the Bears are allowing the 10th-fewest schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to slot WRs (-1.7). Meanwhile, Chicago is coughing up the 14th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to outside WRs (+0.1).

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs ($7,000 FD/$6,100 DK) vs. ARI

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (33) makes a tackle on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emmett Johnson is shaping up to be the most popular play for the second straight week, but Rashee Rice and Josh Downs are viable GPP plays either alongside Johnson or as a stacking partner with Patrick Mahomes. Rice’s ceiling is capped due to his 5.2-yard average depth of target and the fact that his route and target share could decline with Downs’ arrival.

Despite that being the case, the Arizona Cardinals are 32nd in dropback EPA (0.27) and 9th in rushing EPA allowed (-0.10). Mahomes just tossed five touchdowns in Week 10, and the Kansas City Chiefs are massive home favorites in Week 11.

Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos ($5,700 FD/$4,200 DK) vs. LV

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Denver Broncos are coming out of their bye in Week 11, and I want to take shots on Pat Bryant potentially getting a post-bye bump. Bryant scored 13-plus points on DraftKings and FanDuel in his first game back from injury in Week 9, and Denver’s aerial attack desperately needs a spark.

Even if Jaylen Waddle is active on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, Bryant logged the second-most snaps (51) and ran the second-most routes (31) among the Broncos’ WRs in Week 9. Bryant leads Denver in slot rate (48.1%), and Las Vegas’ defense gives up the second-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to slot WRs (+5.1).