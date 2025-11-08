Fantasy Football Week 10 Deep-Sleepers: Devin Singletary, Rashid Shaheed And 4 Others
Check out these six deep-sleepers that we picked out. They can fill in to win you the week in a whim. An injury? A bye week? There are always opportunities for obscure success in Fantasy Football. No week goes by where an unexpected player pops for a big performance. In the face of many factors, these six players appear to have great matchups and upside on their Week 10 schedule.
Devin Singletary, RB - Giants
You thought it was Tyrone Tracy, didn't you? Honestly, it still may be, but that was not to be seen in Week 9. Singletary had the majority of snaps (56%) and out rushed Tracy 8-to-5. The Bears stand 23rd versus Running Backs.
By no means is this a bad matchup for the Giants offense. They have put together success despite injuries to their key offensive weapons. The Giants run the ball 53% of the time in the Red Zone. We can absolutely see Singletary score.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB - Commanders
In Washington, Jacory Croskey-Merritt is the starting running back. In the Red Zone, Chris Rodriguez Jr. is the starting Running Back. I cannot tell you why this is the case, but it is. Rodriguez Jr. has out snapped Croskey-Merrit 12-to-9 in the Red Zone, including 3-to-1 in Week 9.
I will not tell you that this is a good matchup versus the Lions, because it is not. However, they should be able to find moderate competency on offense with Mariota and Kliff Kingsbury at the helm.
Emari Demercado, RB - Cardinals
It looks that this Running Back room is shifting in Arizona, once again. They have failed to establish their RB1 with Trey Benson out. However, Demercado looked much better than Bam Knight in Week 9 and with his snap share back to 40%, he trends towards leading the team in Week 10 Carries.
Seattle is a Top-10 run stop. This is a tough matchup, but Demercado is an in-space runner and if he finds one gap, he could be gone. This offense looks so much better with Jacoby Brissett.
Olamide Zaccheaus, WR - Bears
Zaccheaus is starting to remind me of Troy Franklin. He is a random player with high output, especially in the Red Zone. Do not expect Zaccheaus to meet the value that Franklin is shelling out, but Zaccheaus has the same amount of Red Zone Targets (8) as Rome Odunze. The Giants, for that matter, are permitting 1.0 Receiving Touchdowns per game, and the Bears are a tougher unit to face.
Rashid Shaheed, WR - Seahawks
This is the face of boom-or-bust. Tory Horton is out and Cooper Kupp is questionable. Shaheed now slots into an explosive role.
Sam Darnold is the top rated passer in all of football. This Seattle offense runs stress-free and Klint Kubiak ran Shaheed's 2024 offense. He is slotted to have a quality snap share this week and he could pop a big play off. The Cardinals are a Top-10 coverage, but that does not translate to a player like Shaheed that is off tape and runs off script.
Darius Slayton, WR - Giants
Slayton, when healthy, has not played football game of less than 73% of snaps this season. He expects to play 80% + in Week 10.
Slayton has 30 Targets over 7 Games this season, and is slated to have an increased role that would likely net 6-8 Targets per Game. That is fantastic because he will be the WR2 against the 31st rated Bears coverage.