Fantasy Football Week 12 Must-Watch Matchups: Sean Tucker vs LA Rams Plus 6 More
Across all of the "Big 4" American sports, none is more strategy-based than the game of football. It all comes down to preparation, internal matchups, gameflow, weather, and so much more. No team is as good, or bad as the week prior. That is what makes Fantasy Football so enjoyable to many people. It is a great game of strategy. Matchups are very important to breakdown on a weekly basis and so we will list some of the must-watch matchups of Week 12.
Jalen Hurts/Saquon Barkley/AJ Brown vs Cowboys Bad Defense
The Cowboys are 30th in Total Defense and just abysmal in every aspect of the unit. The Eagles have struggled on offense, standing 25th in Total Offense and 28th in Passing. This is a spot to get right and up the morale of AJ Brown. All key offensive pieces on the Eagles can have massive games this week.
Drake Maye/Hunter Henry vs Bengals Defense
The Bengals have been very good versus Wide Receivers, but they lack much elsewhere. The Bengals are 31st versus Quarterbacks and 32nd, by far, against the Tight End. Maye can put himself as the clear MVP-race leader after a big game this Sunday.
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Giants Secondary
St. Brown benefits from a favorable matchup this week. Cordale Flott has flown under-the-radar as a better cornerback in the NFL this year. However, he plays 11% of snaps in the slot. St. Brown will avoid Flott and take advantage of the rest of this secondary that is 27th versus Wide Receivers. He has a very high chance to score this week.
Sean Tucker vs Rams Run Stop
Tucker projects a busy workload this week, but life will not come easily. The Rams are 2nd versus Running Backs, having allowed just (2) Touchdowns all year long. The Bills are good, but they are nowhere near the level of defense that the Rams have proven to be.
TreVeyon Henderson vs Bengals Run Stop
The Bengals offer a great matchup to Henderson. The question will be whether or not Henderson earns a higher workload upon the return of Rhamondre Stevenson. Henderson is a must-start, but I would value him as a low-end RB2 with tremendous upside. The Bengals are 32nd versus Running Backs, allowing 27.3 Fantasy Points per Game.
Jonathan Taylor vs Chiefs Run Stop
The Colts enter and ultimate "fraud check" game this week. They head to Arrowhead to face the defending champions, who are also desperate to stay above .500 . The Chiefs are 5th versus Running Backs with (5) Touchdowns Allowed and (74.8) Yards Allowed per Game.
Jacoby Brissett/Trey McBride vs Jaguars Defense
There is much optimism in the Cardinals offense that operates with Brissett behind center. They have been a Top-5 offense in this five game stretch. Can they continue it? I think so. The Jaguars are 28th versus Quarterbacks and 31st versus Tight Ends. I love this DFS stack this week.