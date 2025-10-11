Fantasy Football Week 6 Deep-Sleepers Featuring Ryan Flournoy And 5 Others
We are gearing up for NFL Week 6 and it is time to wake up some deep-sleepers for the workday. Every single week we find many sleepers to breakout in to big efforts. Last week, we saw Rico Dowdle, Rashid Shaheed, Ryan Flournoy, and Xavier Hutchinson. Sleepers are never the easiest to find, but we can put in the work and go on our best manhunt. Look for either of these six players to have high-upside in Week 6.
Blake Corum
He did fumble last week and was subsequently benched for the entire game. However, Kyren Williams is no saint either. He has fumbled a lot. Expect this backfield to return to its normal split this weekend. The Rams may up the score on the Ravens and if so, the backup gets more-than-normal work.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 6 Ranking: RB38
Tory Horton
I am convinced that Mike Macdonald is becoming a top tier coach right before our eyes. He has this offense and defense buzzing above expectation and with sleepers making a big mark. Horton is just above 10% in target share, but very consistently. He is the clear WR3 on this team and he is very good at that. Horton has just under 30% of red zone targets and three touchdowns. Any given week, Horton is a scoring threat.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 6 Ranking: WR58
Kimani Vidal
Hassan Haskins has gotten enough hype that is no longer a sleeper. Kimani Vidal is a sleeper. These two players should have a split snap-share and Vidal may prove to be the hot hand. The two had an identical snap-share last week and in my opinion, Vidal is the better player. If we are banking on a hot-hand, I would rather run with Vidal who is also a cheaper option. The Dolphins defense is abysmal so honestly, both players may end up with great output.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 6 Ranking: RB44
Malik Washington
Washington and Westbrook-Ikhine have around the same snap-split, but very clearly, Mike McDaniel and Tua are targeting Washington much more. We have listed Westbrook-Ikhine as a sleeper and he has flopped. Washington has not. Post-Tyreek Hill injury, Washington is steadily with a 15%, or so, target share. This will remain as they also get him very involved in their screen game.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 6 Ranking: WR56
Ryan Flournoy
Flournoy came on last week by making a statement. He appears to be jumping Jalen Tolbert for the WR2 job. In a Cowboys offense, that commands huge value. Flournoy had nine targets last week and finished as a Top 15 Wide Receiver. The Panthers are a moderate matchup but Flournoy is widely available and cheap in the market.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 6 Ranking: WR64
Dontayvion Wicks
As Romeo Doubs has broken out and public stock remains high Matthew Golden, Wicks has fallen. However, he should still be looked at very closely. Wicks has the most targets of any Packer in 2024. He remains as the third most targeted player in 2025 and by a slim margin (15%). We have seen that Green Bay has no problem spreading the ball around. Against a poor Bengals team, Wicks may find his upside more likely this week than any other.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 6 Ranking: WR54