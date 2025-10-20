Jahmyr Gibbs, Baker Mayfield And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For MNF: Buccaneers Vs. Lions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go on the road to take on the Detroit Lions in a highly anticipated matchup on Monday Night Football in Week 7. This notable NFC clash, and potential playoff preview, is full of notable storylines throughout two of the NFL’s top teams.
An injury-riddled Buccaneers squad will look to build on back-to-back conference wins over the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. Tampa Bay took down San Francisco 30-19 in Week 6, thanks to the efforts of star quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The Lions on the other hand, are looking to rebound from a Week 6 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, which ended a four-game win streak for Detroit. The Lions’ offense is expecting a bounce-back performance after posting their second-fewest point total of the season.
For PrizePicks users, Monday night’s matchup could present one of Week 7’s most entertaining contests. Some of the NFL’s top performers will offer potential plays for bettors. Here are the five most favorable PrizePicks plays for Week 7 of Monday Night Football:
Jahmyr Gibbs Over 61.5 Rushing Yards
Jahmyr Gibbs has gotten out to one of the fastest starts of any running back in the NFL to open the season. Entering Week 7, he ranks 12th in the league in rushing, eclipsing 65 yards in four of his last five games and projects to sustain his success in the run game versus the Buccaneers, given his recent production.
The Lions’ offense should find success versus the league’s 24th-ranked scoring defense, entering Monday night with the second-ranked scoring unit, averaging 31.8 points through their first six games.
Jared Goff Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
The Buccaneers’ secondary has gotten out to an inconsistent start this season, entering Week 7 with the No. 21-ranked pass defense in the NFL. This presents a favorable matchup for an explosive Lions passing attack, spearheaded by the efficient play of star quarterback Jared Goff.
Through his first six games, Goff is tied for the most touchdown passes in the league with 14. So far this season, he’s managed four games with multiple touchdown passes and should add a fifth versus Tampa Bay’s defense.
Sam LaPorta Over 47.5 Receiving Yards
Over the past two weeks, star tight end Sam LaPorta has sustained significant production after a string of relatively quiet performances from Weeks 2 to 4. He enters Week 7 second among Detroit’s group of pass-catchers in receiving yards and should see plenty of opportunities to eclipse a favorable 47.5-yard mark versus Tampa Bay.
Like Goff’s case, Tampa Bay’s defense presents a favorable matchup for one of the team’s best receivers. His consistent production causes reason to believe Goff will look to his safety valve early and often on Monday night.
Baker Mayfield Over 242.5 Passing Yards
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has elevated his play to open the 2025 season, posting an MVP-caliber performance through six games. So far this year, Mayfield has eclipsed 250 passing yards in each of his last three games, throwing for multiple touchdowns in every game during that span.
With star running back Bucky Irving sidelined for yet another contest, the offense will look to its MVP candidate for another signature performance versus a tough Lions defense. Given his production versus other stout defensive units this season, he presents reason for optimism despite a notable matchup.
Jack Campbell Over 8.5 Total Tackles
Jack Campbell has been one of the NFL’s top tacklers so far this season, entering Week 7 as the league’s sixth-leading tackler. He’s managed eight tackles in each of Detroit’s first six games, including three performances with double-digit marks.
To Tampa Bay’s credit, its offense has frequently shown the ability to sustain drives, which works in Campbell’s favor, offering plentiful opportunities to continue his hot streak of play to open the year.