Jarrett Stidham, Austin Hooper Top Elite DFS Value Plays in Conference Championships

Do you want to win your DFS contest? You cannot pull that off by just using the basic, everyday names. We must take on some risk, and reward ourselves in the process. That lands us with some interesting sleeper, value picks to consider rostering. There are many, be sure of that. These are what we offer up as a lucrative DFS Plays.

Jarrett Stidham, QB — $6,900 (FanDuel) | $4,500 (DarftKings)

I will keep singing his praises. I do think that Stidham will perform well in the trusty Broncos system. Best case, he could perform to the same output of Bo Nix. I know, that sounds crazy, but it really is not. Stidham has been here for years. He knows how to run this offense like the back of his hand. At this price, he has much higher upside than any other option.

George Holani, RB — $4,000 (FanDuel) | $4,000 (DraftKings)

George Holani returning to practice.



Would LOVE to have him active and add depth for this Seahawks running back group. pic.twitter.com/d8lDalFpFh — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) January 21, 2026

I will preface this with saying that this is a high-risk selection. Holani will be the sole backup to Kenneth Walker III. However, being the only backup, he should get some traction in the game. Holani has not played since November 16th, but if he can get >5 touches, he can hit 1x of salary. He will be very lowly-owned, so it could pay and be worth the risk.

Marvin Mims Jr., WR — $5,900 (FanDuel) | $4,200 (DraftKings)

There is a very strong case to make that Mims Jr. will be the Broncos WR2 this Sunday. He played in that role last week, post-injury from Franklin and Bryant. He very well may stay in that role given his production. Currently, Franklin and Bryant are questionable. At least one of them will certainly be out. Mims Jr. could easily have a 20%+ Target Share.

Rashid Shaheed, WR — $5,500 (FanDuel) | $4,100 (DraftKings)

Shaheed is the King of Boom-or-Bust. He is a massive-play threat, between his open-field ability as a Wide Receiver and a Kick Returner. I have speculated that the Seahawks may work Shaheed in a bit more without Zach Charbonnet. They could opt for some trickery, via end-arounds and screen passes. Klint Kubiak is not shy to being diverse in his play-calling. Shaheed is likely to be owned no more than 10%, and maybe even less than 5%.

Austin Hooper, TE — $4,300 (FanDuel) | $2,500 (DraftKings)

Hooper is being very overlooked in DFS. He has not played a single NFL game this season without a target. In 15 Games, Hooper has nine times had multiple targets in a game. He is catching 73% of his targets, going for (12.6) Yards per Reception, and he even has two Touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Broncos are subpar against Tight Ends, ranking 18th. It is their glaring weakness.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: