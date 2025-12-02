Jaxon Smith-Njigba And 9 Other Fantasy Football Studs Not To Be Worried About After A Disappointing Week 13
Week 13 of the NFL season has passed and fantasy football managers will look ahead to this week’s slate of action. Last week presented a number of disappointing performances from some of fantasy football’s top players throughout the NFL. As fantasy’s regular season comes to a close over the coming weeks, it could be difficult for fantasy owners not to raise concerns over some of the league’s top players. Here are 10 fantasy football stars managers shouldn’t be concerned about despite disappointing Week 13 performances:
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been the NFL’s top wideout this season, entering Week 14 as the league’s leading receiver in yardage. His production on the field has translated to fantasy, where he checks into the new week ranked as WR1 in both PPR and non-PPR leagues. In Week 13, Njigba was limited to just 4.3 PPR points, which snapped a seven-game streak with at least 20.0 points. Thankfully, a Week 14 clash versus an injury-riddled Atlanta Falcons team presents a quick bounce-back opportunity for the league’s top pass-catcher.
Rico Dowdle - Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back has emerged as one of the top running backs in the league this season, checking into the new week ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing yards. In fantasy, Dowdle enters Week 14 ranked as RB10 among PPR leagues, despite failing to eclipse 10.0 PPR points for the first time in five games on Sunday. Coming off an upset win over a dominant Los Angeles Rams squad, a matchup versus a lowly New Orleans Saints squad should see Dowdle bounce back coming off Carolina’s Week 14 bye.
Josh Jacobs - Josh Jacobs
After missing his first game of the season in Week 12, Josh Jacobs returned for a Thanksgiving Day clash versus the Detroit Lions in Week 13. Jacobs’ fantasy production wavered despite 83 yards on the ground, posting just 10.1 PPR points during the win. With a few days of extra rest, Jacobs should be a prime candidate to rebound versus the Chicago Bears in Week 14. Chicago’s run defense ranks 28th in the NFL, presenting a favorable matchup for the veteran back in fantasy.
Michael Pittman Jr. - Indianapolis Colts
Michael Pittman Jr. has quietly been one of fantasy football’s top producers at times this season, posting at least 13.5 PPR points in eight of his 12 games this season. A Week 13 clash versus a stout Houston Texans defense presented a tough matchup for Pittman against the fourth-ranked pass defense in the NFL, as he was held to just one catch for 13 yards, marking his lowest-scoring fantasy performance of the season. Indianapolis’ Week 14 matchup versus the 23rd-ranked pass defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars presents a far more favorable matchup for the Colts’ star wideout.
Emeka Egbuka - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After cracking last week’s list, Emeka Egbuka failed to bounce back in Week 13 in a defensive-heavy matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals. Egbuka was held under 10.0 PPR points for the third consecutive week. Despite his recent struggles, Egbuka remains WR11 among PPR scoring and projects to bounce back rather quickly. A lowly Saints squad will have its hands full with the rookie sensation in an increasingly favorable game environment, compared to what he saw in Week 13.
Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley has endured his share of inconsistency following his 2,000-yard campaign last season. The All-Pro back has averaged just 3.7 yards per carry this season, as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense has dealt with a plethora of struggles within the unit. In Week 13, Barkley was held to just 5.6 PPR points, as the Eagles’ offense was forced to lean on its passing attack in a comeback effort. Coming off the team’s second-straight loss, Barkley is likely to see improved volume as the offense looks to reinstill the run game versus the Las Vegas Chargers in Week 14.
Travis Etienne - Jacksonville Jaguars
Coming off a down year in 2024, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has re-emerged as one of the top backs in the league this season, entering Week 14 ranked as the league’s 11th-leading rusher. His volume and production were limited in Week 13, though, as Etienne posted just 41 yards from scrimmage over 13 total touches, racking up a season-low 5.1 PPR points. His previous trends of output projects for a quick bounce-back, as he remains one of the offense’s integral contributors.
Jake Ferguson - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has been one of the top red zone targets in the NFL this season, posting valuable fantasy production in both PPR and non-PPR leagues throughout the year. In Week 13, Ferguson was limited to five catches for 36 yards during Dallas’ Thanksgiving Day win over the Kansas City Chiefs, posting 8.6 PPR points, snapping a two-game skid with at least 11.0 points. Given his touchdown production, he remains a must-start option at tight end, despite a tough matchup versus the Detroit Lions in Week 14.
Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
The Panthers ended an eight-game streak without an interception for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The MVP candidate threw two interceptions and lost a fumble during the team’s loss to Carolina, posting 13.6 PPR points on Sunday. The veteran signal-caller has posted valuable fantasy production despite his lack of rushing upside, posting 23.0 fantasy points in four of his last six games. A Week 14 matchup versus Arizona should see Stafford and the Rams bounce back.
Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has played a direct correlation in the team’s 9-3 record this season, leading the team to a win over the Eagles on Black Friday. Williams has offered valuable fantasy output despite a quiet performance in Week 13, averaging 18.9 points per week. Williams’ production sputtered in Week 13, as he was held to 10.5 points, but should bounce back given his trends of output throughout the season.