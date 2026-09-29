49ers QB Brock Purdy is Slowly Building an MVP Season
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The San Francisco 49ers are off to a hot start this season with a 3-0 record after defeating the Arizona Cardinals.
It's been sensational to see how smoothly they have been operating, but no other player on the 49ers is playing as smoothly as Brock Purdy. He's played a big role in their hot start this season.
Over three games, Purdy has completed 60-of-83 passes (72.3%), thrown for 789 yards, and thrown for 9 touchdowns. The best part of all is that he's taking care of the football with only one interception.
Numbers like these are why he's being linked as the MVP.
It's tough to deny that Purdy is slowly building an MVP season. Again, he's been sweet, but it's been only three games. MVP discussions this early are asinine.
This is what fans and pundits did this time last year with Baker Mayfield. He was labeled the "early MVP" after four or five games. Then what happened?
He crumbled the rest of the season and wasn't remotely close to playing at a high level, let alone an MVP. Calling for a player to be an "early MVP" is driven by emotion.
It's a "prisoner of the moment" feeling, which is understandable for fans. You see Purdy killing it, leading the 49ers to incredible wins, and that leads to that.
But this talk needs to be tabled until November. That is why it's best to say he's slowly building an MVP season if he sustains this level of play.
He also needs to perform well against strong defenses, which the 49ers haven't faced yet. And no, the Los Angeles Rams don't have a great defense.
They just allowed Bo Nix, who is Jimmy Garoppolo 2.0, to light them up for 30 points. A defense that allows that cannot be taken seriously. Not one bit.
When the 49ers take on the Denver Broncos this week and the Seattle Seahawks after that, that is when Purdy will really strengthen his case.
Watching him perform well against average-to-poor teams/defenses isn't anything new. He's always done this. He knows how to take care of business, which deserves credit.
Now, he needs to show he can do it against playoff-caliber teams. It starts in Week 4 this Sunday when they play the Broncos.
If he plays really well against them and then against Seattle, the 49ers will have the best version of Purdy they've ever seen.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN