Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 4 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
The wide receiver position might not be as thin as the running backs, but it certainly has been tougher to navigate. Some big names got hurt (to differing degrees) in Week 3, including Justin Jefferson, Garrett Wilson, Mike Evans and Jalen Coker. Yet other receivers have become far more difficult to start with confidence due to injuries to their respective quarterbacks (I’m looking at you, Malik Nabers, Emeka Egbuka and Luther Burden III).
We’ve also seen other regular fantasy starters, such as Jaylen Waddle, Ladd McConkey and Jameson Williams (among others), struggle in the stat sheets, giving managers even more agita when setting their weekly lineups (and giving me headaches when setting the rankings)!
Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 4 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. LAC
2
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
vs. JAC
3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
at CAR
4
Chris Olave
NO
vs. ATL
5
Puka Nacua
LAR
at PHI
6
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
at HOU
7
Drake London
ATL
at NO
8
Justin Jefferson
MIN
vs. MIA
9
Christian Watson
GB
at TB
10
Zay Flowers
BAL
vs. TEN
11
Nico Collins
HOU
vs. DAL
12
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
at CHI
13
George Pickens
DAL
at HOU
14
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
vs. DET
15
Parker Washington
JAC
at CIN
16
Rashee Rice
KC
at LV
17
Davante Adams
LAR
at PHI
18
Devonta Smith
PHI
vs. LAR
19
Tee Higgins
CIN
vs. JAC
20
Michael Wilson
ARI
at NYG
21
Jaylen Waddle
DEN
at SF
22
Malik Nabers
NYG
vs. ARI
23
Josh Downs
IND
at WAS
24
Jalen Coker
CAR
vs. DET
25
Matthew Golden
GB
at TB
26
DJ Moore
BUF
vs. NE
27
Terry McLaurin
WAS
vs. IND
28
Luther Burden III
CHI
vs. NYJ
29
Ladd McConkey
LAC
at SEA
30
Deebo Samuel Sr.
SF
vs. DEN
31
Keenan Allen
IND
at WAS
32
DK Metcalf
PIT
at CLE
33
Jameson Williams
DET
at CAR
34
Mike Evans
SF
vs. DEN
35
Stefon Diggs
WAS
vs. IND
36
Jordan Addison
MIN
vs. MIA
37
Romeo Doubs
NE
at BUF
38
Denzel Boston
CLE
vs. PIT
39
Emeka Egbuka
TB
vs. GB
40
Rome Odunze
CHI
vs. NYJ
41
Devaughn Vele
NO
vs. ATL
42
Xavier Worthy
KC
at LV
43
Carnell Tate
TEN
at BAL
44
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
at CIN
45
Courtland Sutton
DEN
at SF
46
Kalif Raymond
CHI
vs. NYJ
47
Mack Hollins
NE
at BUF
48
Dontayvion Wicks
PHI
vs. LAR
49
Wan'Dale Robinson
TEN
at BAL
50
Tre Tucker
LV
vs. KC
51
KC Concepcion
CLE
vs. PIT
52
Malik Washington
MIA
at MIN
53
Rashod Bateman
BAL
vs. TEN
54
Adonai Mitchell
NYJ
at CHI
55
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
at CIN
56
Michael Pittman Jr.
PIT
at CLE
57
Chris Bell
MIA
at MIN
58
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
at NYG
59
Khalil Shakir
BUF
vs. NE
60
Chris Godwin Jr.
TB
vs. GB
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano