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Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Tetairoa McMillan, who leads the Panthers in targets this season, sits among the top 15 receivers.
Michael Fabiano|
Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers.
Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers. | Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Week 4 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

The wide receiver position might not be as thin as the running backs, but it certainly has been tougher to navigate. Some big names got hurt (to differing degrees) in Week 3, including Justin Jefferson, Garrett Wilson, Mike Evans and Jalen Coker. Yet other receivers have become far more difficult to start with confidence due to injuries to their respective quarterbacks (I’m looking at you, Malik Nabers, Emeka Egbuka and Luther Burden III).

We’ve also seen other regular fantasy starters, such as Jaylen Waddle, Ladd McConkey and Jameson Williams (among others), struggle in the stat sheets, giving managers even more agita when setting their weekly lineups (and giving me headaches when setting the rankings)!

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 4 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. LAC

2

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

vs. JAC

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

at CAR

4

Chris Olave

NO

vs. ATL

5

Puka Nacua

LAR

at PHI

6

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

at HOU

7

Drake London

ATL

at NO

8

Justin Jefferson

MIN

vs. MIA

9

Christian Watson

GB

at TB

10

Zay Flowers

BAL

vs. TEN

11

Nico Collins

HOU

vs. DAL

12

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

at CHI

13

George Pickens

DAL

at HOU

14

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

vs. DET

15

Parker Washington

JAC

at CIN

16

Rashee Rice

KC

at LV

17

Davante Adams

LAR

at PHI

18

Devonta Smith

PHI

vs. LAR

19

Tee Higgins

CIN

vs. JAC

20

Michael Wilson

ARI

at NYG

21

Jaylen Waddle

DEN

at SF

22

Malik Nabers

NYG

vs. ARI

23

Josh Downs

IND

at WAS

24

Jalen Coker

CAR

vs. DET

25

Matthew Golden

GB

at TB

26

DJ Moore

BUF

vs. NE

27

Terry McLaurin

WAS

vs. IND

28

Luther Burden III

CHI

vs. NYJ

29

Ladd McConkey

LAC

at SEA

30

Deebo Samuel Sr.

SF

vs. DEN

31

Keenan Allen

IND

at WAS

32

DK Metcalf

PIT

at CLE

33

Jameson Williams

DET

at CAR

34

Mike Evans

SF

vs. DEN

35

Stefon Diggs

WAS

vs. IND

36

Jordan Addison

MIN

vs. MIA

37

Romeo Doubs

NE

at BUF

38

Denzel Boston

CLE

vs. PIT

39

Emeka Egbuka

TB

vs. GB

40

Rome Odunze

CHI

vs. NYJ

41

Devaughn Vele

NO

vs. ATL

42

Xavier Worthy

KC

at LV

43

Carnell Tate

TEN

at BAL

44

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

at CIN

45

Courtland Sutton

DEN

at SF

46

Kalif Raymond

CHI

vs. NYJ

47

Mack Hollins

NE

at BUF

48

Dontayvion Wicks

PHI

vs. LAR

49

Wan'Dale Robinson

TEN

at BAL

50

Tre Tucker

LV

vs. KC

51

KC Concepcion

CLE

vs. PIT

52

Malik Washington

MIA

at MIN

53

Rashod Bateman

BAL

vs. TEN

54

Adonai Mitchell

NYJ

at CHI

55

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

at CIN

56

Michael Pittman Jr.

PIT

at CLE

57

Chris Bell

MIA

at MIN

58

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

at NYG

59

Khalil Shakir

BUF

vs. NE

60

Chris Godwin Jr.

TB

vs. GB

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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