Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

The wide receiver position might not be as thin as the running backs, but it certainly has been tougher to navigate. Some big names got hurt (to differing degrees) in Week 3, including Justin Jefferson, Garrett Wilson, Mike Evans and Jalen Coker. Yet other receivers have become far more difficult to start with confidence due to injuries to their respective quarterbacks (I’m looking at you, Malik Nabers, Emeka Egbuka and Luther Burden III).

We’ve also seen other regular fantasy starters, such as Jaylen Waddle, Ladd McConkey and Jameson Williams (among others), struggle in the stat sheets, giving managers even more agita when setting their weekly lineups (and giving me headaches when setting the rankings)!

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 4 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. LAC 2 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. JAC 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CAR 4 Chris Olave NO vs. ATL 5 Puka Nacua LAR at PHI 6 CeeDee Lamb DAL at HOU 7 Drake London ATL at NO 8 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. MIA 9 Christian Watson GB at TB 10 Zay Flowers BAL vs. TEN 11 Nico Collins HOU vs. DAL 12 Garrett Wilson NYJ at CHI 13 George Pickens DAL at HOU 14 Tetairoa McMillan CAR vs. DET 15 Parker Washington JAC at CIN 16 Rashee Rice KC at LV 17 Davante Adams LAR at PHI 18 Devonta Smith PHI vs. LAR 19 Tee Higgins CIN vs. JAC 20 Michael Wilson ARI at NYG 21 Jaylen Waddle DEN at SF 22 Malik Nabers NYG vs. ARI 23 Josh Downs IND at WAS 24 Jalen Coker CAR vs. DET 25 Matthew Golden GB at TB 26 DJ Moore BUF vs. NE 27 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. IND 28 Luther Burden III CHI vs. NYJ 29 Ladd McConkey LAC at SEA 30 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF vs. DEN 31 Keenan Allen IND at WAS 32 DK Metcalf PIT at CLE 33 Jameson Williams DET at CAR 34 Mike Evans SF vs. DEN 35 Stefon Diggs WAS vs. IND 36 Jordan Addison MIN vs. MIA 37 Romeo Doubs NE at BUF 38 Denzel Boston CLE vs. PIT 39 Emeka Egbuka TB vs. GB 40 Rome Odunze CHI vs. NYJ 41 Devaughn Vele NO vs. ATL 42 Xavier Worthy KC at LV 43 Carnell Tate TEN at BAL 44 Jakobi Meyers JAC at CIN 45 Courtland Sutton DEN at SF 46 Kalif Raymond CHI vs. NYJ 47 Mack Hollins NE at BUF 48 Dontayvion Wicks PHI vs. LAR 49 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN at BAL 50 Tre Tucker LV vs. KC 51 KC Concepcion CLE vs. PIT 52 Malik Washington MIA at MIN 53 Rashod Bateman BAL vs. TEN 54 Adonai Mitchell NYJ at CHI 55 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC at CIN 56 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT at CLE 57 Chris Bell MIA at MIN 58 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI at NYG 59 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. NE 60 Chris Godwin Jr. TB vs. GB