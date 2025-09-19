Must-Start DFS Studs in Week 3 Including CeeDee Lamb And Saquon Barkley
After a high-scoring week in the DFS market, thanks to the Detroit Lions’ offense and the New York Giants’ value passing stack, daily gamers are back trying to win another million dollars in GPP events. FanDuel has $333 contest this week that needs 6,500 entries to sell out (prize pool set at $2,250,000). The two home run swings at DraftKings have $20 (191,176 teams) and $555 (6,006 teams) entry fees.
Here’s a look at this year’s Week 2 winner and a link to its recap:
Top NFL DFS Foundation Players For Week 3
RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $7,900/FD: $9,500)
Robinson has been a high-floor player, with an elite consistency factor over his last 14 games (20.00 fantasy points or more in 11 starts). On the downside, his high salary in the DFS market requires impact outcomes. He’s scored more than 30.00 fantasy points (Week 18 in 2024) once over his 36 games in the NFL.
Last year, Robinson played well in both starts against Carolina (15/95/2 with three catches for 10 yards and 28/170/2 with two catches for three yards). He also scored vs. the Panthers in his first NFL game (10/56 with six catches for 27 yards and one score).
In 2024, Carolina was the worst team in the NFL at defending running backs (509/2,663/21 – 5.2 YPR with 75 catches for 609 yards and four touchdowns on 89 targets). The Jaguars’ backs (25/173/0) roasted the Panthers’ run defense in Week 1, highlighted by a 71-yard run by Travis Etienne. They cleaned up their struggles in this area last week against the Cardinals (14/48/1). On the year, backs have nine catches for 65 yards on 11 targets against Carolina.
RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $7,800/FD: $8,900)
Two games into 2025, Barkley has yet to run for over 100 yards, a feat he reached 14 times over his 20 starts last year. He dominated the Rams’ defense last year in the playoffs (26/205/2 with four catches for 27 yards) while being even better in Week 12 (26/255/2 with four catches for 47 yards) in Los Angeles. Barkley scored more than 30.00 fantasy points seven times in 2024 (33.20, 33.60, 33.90, 33.80, 46.20, 39.20, and 31.20) in PPR formats.
The Rams’ defense looks improved in 2024, based on their allowing only 28 points (seven field goals and one touchdown over 20 possessions) in two games. Running backs struggled in the run game (44/813/0 – 4.2 YPR), with minimal damage catching the ball (2/17 on five targets).
Barkley has an over/under of 90.5 rushing yards at DraftKings while being -165 to score an anytime touchdown. He’s +551 to rush over 140 yards (40% success rate in 2024) and +690 to have over 28 carries. Barkley scored two or more touchdowns eight times last year. My DFS roster starts with him in Week 3.
WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $8,000/FD: $8,800)
The Cowboys’ passing attack looks much better in 2025, highlighted by Lamb regaining his 2023 form over his first two starts (7/110 and 9/112 on 24 targets). His lack of scoring has kept him off the impact list needed to win the DFS market. In his breakthrough season (144/1,977/14), Lamb was a better player at home (82/1,143/9) than on the road (62/834/5), which was also the case for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense.
The Bears lost their top cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, for multiple games with a groin issue, which is a win for Dallas’ passing attack. Chicago’s defense had massive problems with the Lions’ wideouts in Week 2 (13/266/4 on 17 targets). They’ve allowed 10 touchdowns and three field goals on 25 possessions in 2025.
Lamb is due to score, and he should have plenty of open field to make plays in this matchup. The Cowboys’ defense should give up points, inviting a faster-paced game and plenty of passing attempts.
He is currently the WR1 in our Week 3 Rankings.
WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans (DK: $7,300/FD: $7,800)
Two games into this season, the Texans’ offense has lacked explosiveness and depth in its receiving options. Collins scored early last week, but finished with a below-par day (3/52/1 on nine targets), coming after an unimpressive first game (3/25 on five targets). Last year, Collins dominated the Jaguars’ defense at home (12/151/1) while playing well in Jacksonville (8/119).
The Jaguars’ pass defense played better than expected in Week 1 (154/1 – 4.4 yards per pass attempt). As expected, their secondary was overmatched against the Bengals, highlighted by the success of Ja’Marr Chase (14/165/1) and their wideouts (19/246/3) despite playing much of the game with a backup quarterback.
Collins brings explosiveness and scoring upside, and he is due for a correction game. His salary is favorable in Week 3 when considering his ceiling.