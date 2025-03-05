NBA DFS (Wednesday, March 5) Value Plays & Best Picks
NBA fantasy managers find a slate of eight games on Wednesday night in the association.
The ESPN double-header will open with the red-hot Cavaliers (-10.5) playing host to the Heat looking to extend their 10-game winning streak. In the night cap, the streaking Thunder (-8) heading into Memphis looking to win their fifth straight game against the struggling Grizzlies.
The biggest injury news of the slate involves the status of Boston’s Jayson Tatum (shoulder) and Cleveland’s Evan Mobley (Load Management), who are both currently listed as “questionable”.
Without further ado, here are my top recommended Respected Money NBA DFS plays for Wednesday!
CORE TARGETS
SF Jalen Williams, OKC at. Memphis ($8,200 DK)
The emerging Wiiliams has been one of the most consistent performers for a powerful Thunder squad, scoring 20+ points in five consecutive games, resulting in 35+ fantasy points over that span. In two games this season against Memphis, the 23-year-old forward has averaged an impressive 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists. In a game with a 250-point betting total, DFS managers need to target players involved in the highest projected scoring output on the board.
SG Demond Bane, OKC vs Memphis ($8,000 DK)
Fresh off his first career NBA triple-double, getting Bane into lineups is a priority due the expected absence of Memphis’ top two scorers, Ja Morant (shoulder) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle). The fifth-year guard, who has scored 20+ points in eight of his last 10 games, is my projected top Grizzlies scorer in Wednesday night’s showdown. In his last four games, Bane has been a DFS asset, averaging 22.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.8 assists, resulting in 46.9 fantasy points per game. In two matchups against the OKC this season, Bane has averaged 41.3 fantasy points per game.
SG Jaylen Brown, Portland at Boston ($8,000 DK)
If Tatum is ruled out for the Cetics, inserting Brown into DFS lineups becomes essential. Listed at $2,000 less than his star teammate, my model projects last season’s NBA Finals MVP to lead the way for Boston. Fresh off consecutive 46.75 fantasy point outings against Denver and Cleveland, managers need to capitalize on a matchup against a Western Conference club that has struggled on the defensive end, allowing the eighth-most points (114.2) per game.
VALUE PLAYS
C Mark Williams, Minnesota at Charlotte ($7,600 DK)
Priced as the ninth-highest center on the slate, Williams brings upside value into his tilt against the Timberbowlves. The Hornets big-man, who has posted four consecutive double-doubles, is averaging 16.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game since the All-Star break. The 7' 0" dominant front-line talent, who has averaged 42.9 fantasy points over his last four games, is once again in line for significant opportunities as the heavy home-underdog Hornets look to keep pace with Minnesota.
SG/PF Shaedon Sharpe, Portland at Boston ($6,700 DK)
Sharpe has flourished since being inserted into Portland’s starting lineup in five of the club’s last six games. The 2022 No. 7 overall NBA draft pick has notched 43 fantasy points per game since his expanded role. DFS managers need to target the new floor general of a Blazer team that has won five of its last six games - four of which have come on the road.
SG Donte DiVincenzo, Minnesota at. Charlotte ($5,800 DK)
After missing 19 games due to turf toe, the “Big Ragu” has been a solid DFS option coming off the bench for the Timberwolves. Since returning to the court, DiVincenzo has shot 19-for-36 (52.8 %) from deep, resulting in 34.3 fantasy points over his last four games. Expect that solid production to be on display again against a Hornets club that has allowed 123.3 points per game during their current seven-game losing streak.
DEEP SLEEPER TARGETS
In the Wednesday slate, several additional deep sleeper targets to consider include: Celtics SF Sam Houser ($3,800 DK), Mavericks SG Max Christie ($5,200 DK), Grizzlies PG Luke Kennard ($4,800 DK), Mavericks C Kai Jones ($5,000) as well as Thunder PG Cason Wallace ($4,500 DK).
