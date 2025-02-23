MLB Pitcher Chris Bassitt's Fantasy Football Punishment at Spring Training
Finishing in last place in your fantasy football league isn't just a blow to the ego, it comes with varying degrees of punishments. Just ask Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt who had to serve as the team's bat boy during their most recent Spring Training game after his fantasy football team finished in last place with a 4-10 record. Instead of wearing his traditional jersey number of 40, the team switch it to "4-10" to reflect his fantasy team's record.e
To make matters worse, Bassitt served this punishment on his 36th birthday! The ten year veteran was spotted pulling ball boy duties during the Blue Jays spring game against the Yankees at TD Ballpark in Florida.
Even the MLB's official social media channel's got in on the action of messing around with the Blue Jays' pitcher by wishing him a happy birthday but also wishing him better luck in next year's fantasy football season.
Bassitt is on the final year of his three-year deal with Toronto. Our fantasy baseball analyst, Shawn Childs, wrote about the Blue Jays bullpen earlier this spring.
