Matthew Stafford Sticking With Rams for 2025, Fantasy Football Impact
Super Bowl Champion QB Matthew Stafford will be returning to Los Angeles for the 2025 season, the team announced on Friday.
Many around the league believed the Rams were prepared to move on from their veteran signal-caller. However, it appears that Stafford, despite potentially more lucrative offers from the Giants and Raiders, has agreed to terms on a revised contract that will keep him as the starter in Los Angeles for ‘at least’ a fifth consecutive season.
Fantasy Impact of Matthew Stafford Sticking With Rams
The 37-year-old finished as the overall QB19 in fantasy football last season, averaging 13.9 points per game, throwing for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games.
Stafford, who has now failed to top the 4,000 yard passing plateau in three consecutive seasons, poses as a solid QB2 in fantasy football in 2025 with upside.
In the NFL playoff loss to Philadelphia, Stafford showed he still can be an elite quarterback. The strong-armed QB nearly mounted a shocking come-from-behind victory over the Eagles in the NFC Divisional game, throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-22 loss. In four seasons with the Rams, Stafford has thrown for 15 touchdowns en-route to a 5-2 playoff record.
Overall, Stafford has proven to be absolutely clutch down the stretch posting a 18-4 record in December, January and February games with the club.
The return of Stafford under center is great news for dynasty managers who possess star WR Puka Nacua. The stud second-year wideout, who averaged 18.8 PPR fantasy points per game last season, will once again be a target of managers in the first round of 2025 drafts. With the Rams expected to move on from veteran Cooper Kupp, it will be interesting to see if the club opts to address the need for a WR2 either via April’s NFL Draft or free agency. Either way, the former BYU standout will once again top 100-plus targets for a third consecutive season with Stafford at the helm.
