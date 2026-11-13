NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football DFS Targets: Bryce Young & Bijan Robinson Headline the Best Cash Game Plays



Building a profitable cash-game roster on DraftKings and FanDuel means locking in reliable touches and target shares across every position.





Nobody hands out bonus points for creativity at the cash line. While the tournament crowd is busy burning bankrolls on long-shot stacks and thin narratives, smart cash players are locking in bell-cow backs, target monsters, and quarterbacks who practically print points before halftime. Here are the top high-floor plays to anchor your Week 10 DraftKings and FanDuel lineups.

Building a profitable cash-game roster on DraftKings and FanDuel means locking in reliable touches and target shares across every position.

Quarterbacks: Pay for Production, Not Just Potential

Quarterback is the anchor of cash-game lineup construction. Rather than hoping a pocket passer lucks into three or four touchdowns to pay off his salary, target signal-callers who bring passing volume, rushing floors, and clear matchup advantages.

Player Matchup DraftKings FanDuel Josh Allen @ NYJ $7,500 $9,500 Trevor Lawrence @ TEN $6,600 $7,700 Bryce Young @ NO $5,800 $7,600

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks on after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen: Allen remains the gold standard for cash-game quarterbacks. His dual-threat rushing floor and red-zone goal-line involvement gives him multiple ways of paying off his slate-high price tag against the Jets.

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) enters the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence: If you need to save $900 on DraftKings or $1,800 on FanDuel without sacrificing passing volume, Lawrence offers a steady mid-tier pivot in a favorable AFC South road matchup against Tennessee.

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) kneels before the game against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young: For rosters paying up heavily at running back and wide receiver, Young provides viable salary relief against the Saints while keeping your lineup balanced.

Running Backs: Volume Is Still King

In cash formats, running back predictability is unmatched. Carries, target share, snap percentages, and red-zone touches matter more than big-play efficiency on limited opportunities.

Player Matchup DraftKings FanDuel Kenneth Walker III @ ATL $9,200 $9,800 Christian McCaffrey @ DAL $8,500 $9,000 Bijan Robinson vs. KC $8,200 $8,800

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenneth Walker III: As the centerpiece of Kansas City's ground game, Walker III commands the highest salary on the board, and his bell-cow workload and efficiency against Atlanta justifies the investment.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian McCaffrey: McCaffrey's dual-threat role makes him matchup-proof across both full-PPR (DraftKings) and half-PPR (FanDuel) scoring systems, especially in a high-total environment in Dallas.

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) walks off the field after their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bijan Robinson: Robinson's involvement in the passing game builds an automatic PPR floor, keeping him insulated from negative game scripts even against tough opponents like Kansas City.

Wide Receivers: Targets Create a Safer Floor

Wide receiver scoring naturally carries more week-to-week variance than running back production, making target volume the most reliable metric. Focus on alpha receivers who dominate their team's target share and see consistent looks near the end zone.

Player Matchup DraftKings FanDuel Jaxon Smith-Njigba @ LV $9,300 $9,500 CeeDee Lamb vs. SF $8,800 $9,000 Justin Jefferson @ GB $6,800 $8,100

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Leading the league in receiving efficiency, Smith-Njigba draws a prime matchup against a Las Vegas secondary that ranks among the most generous to opposing wideouts. Even with Drew Lock under center, his massive target share keeps his floor intact.

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after defeating the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb: Squaring off against San Francisco in a marquee late-afternoon clash, Lamb blends heavy target volume with after-the-catch explosiveness.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Jefferson: Priced at a steep discount on DraftKings ($6,800) and a manageable $8,100 on FanDuel, Jefferson offers elite talent at mid-range cost as Minnesota travels to Green Bay.

Tight Ends: Find a Reliable Safety Valve

Navigating tight end in cash games usually comes down to two options: paying up for a true difference-maker with wide-receiver-level volume, or punting the position with an affordable starter who runs consistent routes.

Player Matchup DraftKings FanDuel Trey McBride vs. LAR $7,100 $7,400 George Kittle @ DAL $6,500 $6,600 Tyler Warren vs. MIA $4,400 $5,300

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (32) tackles Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey McBride: McBride's elite target share and steady reception volume makes him the premier pay-up option at the position against the Rams.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) catches the football during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Kittle: Kittle provides high-end red-zone equity and big-play potential in the San Francisco-Dallas matchup at a slight discount from McBride.

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren: If paying up at running back and wide receiver leaves you tight on cap space, Warren's route participation against Miami makes him an ideal salary-saving play.

Defense/Special Teams: Don't Overthink It

D/ST is the most volatile position in fantasy football, making it the easiest spot to save salary in cash games without sacrificing floor. Target defenses generating consistent pressure against turnover-prone offenses or low implied team totals.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) reacts after an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Texans: If you have the extra cap room, Houston is the top defensive spend on the slate in a favorable road spot against Cleveland.

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) celebrates with cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) after a play during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis Colts: Priced at $3,000 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel, Indianapolis gives cash lineups strong sack and turnover upside at home against Miami.

Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (51) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green Bay Packers: At $2,900 on DraftKings, Green Bay serves as an efficient punt option at Lambeau Filed against the Vikings.

Team Matchup DraftKings FanDuel Houston Texans @ CLE $3,400 $5,000 Indianapolis Colts vs. MIA $3,000 $4,100 Green Bay Packers vs. MIN $2,900 $4,200



Final Lineup Checklist







The single biggest mistake DFS players make in cash games is chasing tournament upside at the expense of weekly floor. Before rosters lock on Sunday, confirm final inactive reports, late-week injury designations, projected snap counts, and any overnight salary or lineup adjustments. You can keep up with the latest NFL fantasy injury news here at On SI Fantasy Sports.





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