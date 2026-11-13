NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football DFS Targets: Bryce Young & Bijan Robinson Headline the Best Cash Game Plays
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Building a profitable cash-game roster on DraftKings and FanDuel means locking in reliable touches and target shares across every position.
Nobody hands out bonus points for creativity at the cash line. While the tournament crowd is busy burning bankrolls on long-shot stacks and thin narratives, smart cash players are locking in bell-cow backs, target monsters, and quarterbacks who practically print points before halftime. Here are the top high-floor plays to anchor your Week 10 DraftKings and FanDuel lineups.
Building a profitable cash-game roster on DraftKings and FanDuel means locking in reliable touches and target shares across every position.
Quarterbacks: Pay for Production, Not Just Potential
Quarterback is the anchor of cash-game lineup construction. Rather than hoping a pocket passer lucks into three or four touchdowns to pay off his salary, target signal-callers who bring passing volume, rushing floors, and clear matchup advantages.
Player
Matchup
DraftKings
FanDuel
Josh Allen
@ NYJ
$7,500
$9,500
Trevor Lawrence
@ TEN
$6,600
$7,700
Bryce Young
@ NO
$5,800
$7,600
Josh Allen: Allen remains the gold standard for cash-game quarterbacks. His dual-threat rushing floor and red-zone goal-line involvement gives him multiple ways of paying off his slate-high price tag against the Jets.
Trevor Lawrence: If you need to save $900 on DraftKings or $1,800 on FanDuel without sacrificing passing volume, Lawrence offers a steady mid-tier pivot in a favorable AFC South road matchup against Tennessee.
Bryce Young: For rosters paying up heavily at running back and wide receiver, Young provides viable salary relief against the Saints while keeping your lineup balanced.
Running Backs: Volume Is Still King
In cash formats, running back predictability is unmatched. Carries, target share, snap percentages, and red-zone touches matter more than big-play efficiency on limited opportunities.
Player
Matchup
DraftKings
FanDuel
Kenneth Walker III
@ ATL
$9,200
$9,800
Christian McCaffrey
@ DAL
$8,500
$9,000
Bijan Robinson
vs. KC
$8,200
$8,800
Kenneth Walker III: As the centerpiece of Kansas City's ground game, Walker III commands the highest salary on the board, and his bell-cow workload and efficiency against Atlanta justifies the investment.
Christian McCaffrey: McCaffrey's dual-threat role makes him matchup-proof across both full-PPR (DraftKings) and half-PPR (FanDuel) scoring systems, especially in a high-total environment in Dallas.
Bijan Robinson: Robinson's involvement in the passing game builds an automatic PPR floor, keeping him insulated from negative game scripts even against tough opponents like Kansas City.
Wide Receivers: Targets Create a Safer Floor
Wide receiver scoring naturally carries more week-to-week variance than running back production, making target volume the most reliable metric. Focus on alpha receivers who dominate their team's target share and see consistent looks near the end zone.
Player
Matchup
DraftKings
FanDuel
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
@ LV
$9,300
$9,500
CeeDee Lamb
vs. SF
$8,800
$9,000
Justin Jefferson
@ GB
$6,800
$8,100
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Leading the league in receiving efficiency, Smith-Njigba draws a prime matchup against a Las Vegas secondary that ranks among the most generous to opposing wideouts. Even with Drew Lock under center, his massive target share keeps his floor intact.
CeeDee Lamb: Squaring off against San Francisco in a marquee late-afternoon clash, Lamb blends heavy target volume with after-the-catch explosiveness.
Justin Jefferson: Priced at a steep discount on DraftKings ($6,800) and a manageable $8,100 on FanDuel, Jefferson offers elite talent at mid-range cost as Minnesota travels to Green Bay.
Tight Ends: Find a Reliable Safety Valve
Navigating tight end in cash games usually comes down to two options: paying up for a true difference-maker with wide-receiver-level volume, or punting the position with an affordable starter who runs consistent routes.
Player
Matchup
DraftKings
FanDuel
Trey McBride
vs. LAR
$7,100
$7,400
George Kittle
@ DAL
$6,500
$6,600
Tyler Warren
vs. MIA
$4,400
$5,300
Trey McBride: McBride's elite target share and steady reception volume makes him the premier pay-up option at the position against the Rams.
George Kittle: Kittle provides high-end red-zone equity and big-play potential in the San Francisco-Dallas matchup at a slight discount from McBride.
Tyler Warren: If paying up at running back and wide receiver leaves you tight on cap space, Warren's route participation against Miami makes him an ideal salary-saving play.
Defense/Special Teams: Don't Overthink It
D/ST is the most volatile position in fantasy football, making it the easiest spot to save salary in cash games without sacrificing floor. Target defenses generating consistent pressure against turnover-prone offenses or low implied team totals.
Houston Texans: If you have the extra cap room, Houston is the top defensive spend on the slate in a favorable road spot against Cleveland.
Indianapolis Colts: Priced at $3,000 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel, Indianapolis gives cash lineups strong sack and turnover upside at home against Miami.
Green Bay Packers: At $2,900 on DraftKings, Green Bay serves as an efficient punt option at Lambeau Filed against the Vikings.
Team
Matchup
DraftKings
FanDuel
Houston Texans
@ CLE
$3,400
$5,000
Indianapolis Colts
vs. MIA
$3,000
$4,100
Green Bay Packers
vs. MIN
$2,900
$4,200
Final Lineup Checklist
The single biggest mistake DFS players make in cash games is chasing tournament upside at the expense of weekly floor. Before rosters lock on Sunday, confirm final inactive reports, late-week injury designations, projected snap counts, and any overnight salary or lineup adjustments. You can keep up with the latest NFL fantasy injury news here at On SI Fantasy Sports.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.