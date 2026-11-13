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NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football DFS Targets: Bryce Young & Bijan Robinson Headline the Best Cash Game Plays

NFL Week 10 DFS cash games are all about separating reliable production from empty promises, as one bad lineup decision could sink your entire slate.
Daniel Outerbridge|
Sep 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) react after the Falcons defeated the Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) react after the Falcons defeated the Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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Atlanta FalconsCarolina Panthers


Building a profitable cash-game roster on DraftKings and FanDuel means locking in reliable touches and target shares across every position.

Nobody hands out bonus points for creativity at the cash line. While the tournament crowd is busy burning bankrolls on long-shot stacks and thin narratives, smart cash players are locking in bell-cow backs, target monsters, and quarterbacks who practically print points before halftime. Here are the top high-floor plays to anchor your Week 10 DraftKings and FanDuel lineups.

Building a profitable cash-game roster on DraftKings and FanDuel means locking in reliable touches and target shares across every position.

Quarterbacks: Pay for Production, Not Just Potential

Quarterback is the anchor of cash-game lineup construction. Rather than hoping a pocket passer lucks into three or four touchdowns to pay off his salary, target signal-callers who bring passing volume, rushing floors, and clear matchup advantages.

Player

Matchup

DraftKings

FanDuel

Josh Allen

@ NYJ

$7,500

$9,500

Trevor Lawrence

@ TEN

$6,600

$7,700

Bryce Young

@ NO

$5,800

$7,600

Fantasy Football, Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks on after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen: Allen remains the gold standard for cash-game quarterbacks. His dual-threat rushing floor and red-zone goal-line involvement gives him multiple ways of paying off his slate-high price tag against the Jets.

Fantasy Football, Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) enters the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence: If you need to save $900 on DraftKings or $1,800 on FanDuel without sacrificing passing volume, Lawrence offers a steady mid-tier pivot in a favorable AFC South road matchup against Tennessee.

Fantasy Football, Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) kneels before the game against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young: For rosters paying up heavily at running back and wide receiver, Young provides viable salary relief against the Saints while keeping your lineup balanced.

Running Backs: Volume Is Still King

In cash formats, running back predictability is unmatched. Carries, target share, snap percentages, and red-zone touches matter more than big-play efficiency on limited opportunities.

Player

Matchup

DraftKings

FanDuel

Kenneth Walker III

@ ATL

$9,200

$9,800

Christian McCaffrey

@ DAL

$8,500

$9,000

Bijan Robinson

vs. KC

$8,200

$8,800

Fantasy Football, Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenneth Walker III: As the centerpiece of Kansas City's ground game, Walker III commands the highest salary on the board, and his bell-cow workload and efficiency against Atlanta justifies the investment.

Fantasy Football, Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian McCaffrey: McCaffrey's dual-threat role makes him matchup-proof across both full-PPR (DraftKings) and half-PPR (FanDuel) scoring systems, especially in a high-total environment in Dallas.

Fantasy Football, Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) walks off the field after their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bijan Robinson: Robinson's involvement in the passing game builds an automatic PPR floor, keeping him insulated from negative game scripts even against tough opponents like Kansas City.

Wide Receivers: Targets Create a Safer Floor

Wide receiver scoring naturally carries more week-to-week variance than running back production, making target volume the most reliable metric. Focus on alpha receivers who dominate their team's target share and see consistent looks near the end zone.

Player

Matchup

DraftKings

FanDuel

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

@ LV

$9,300

$9,500

CeeDee Lamb

vs. SF

$8,800

$9,000

Justin Jefferson

@ GB

$6,800

$8,100

Fantasy Football, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Leading the league in receiving efficiency, Smith-Njigba draws a prime matchup against a Las Vegas secondary that ranks among the most generous to opposing wideouts. Even with Drew Lock under center, his massive target share keeps his floor intact.

Fantasy Football, CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after defeating the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb: Squaring off against San Francisco in a marquee late-afternoon clash, Lamb blends heavy target volume with after-the-catch explosiveness.

Fantasy Football, Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Jefferson: Priced at a steep discount on DraftKings ($6,800) and a manageable $8,100 on FanDuel, Jefferson offers elite talent at mid-range cost as Minnesota travels to Green Bay.

Tight Ends: Find a Reliable Safety Valve

Navigating tight end in cash games usually comes down to two options: paying up for a true difference-maker with wide-receiver-level volume, or punting the position with an affordable starter who runs consistent routes.

Player

Matchup

DraftKings

FanDuel

Trey McBride

vs. LAR

$7,100

$7,400

George Kittle

@ DAL

$6,500

$6,600

Tyler Warren

vs. MIA

$4,400

$5,300

Fantasy Football, Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (32) tackles Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey McBride: McBride's elite target share and steady reception volume makes him the premier pay-up option at the position against the Rams.

Fantasy Football, George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) catches the football during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Kittle: Kittle provides high-end red-zone equity and big-play potential in the San Francisco-Dallas matchup at a slight discount from McBride.

Fantasy Football, Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren: If paying up at running back and wide receiver leaves you tight on cap space, Warren's route participation against Miami makes him an ideal salary-saving play.

Defense/Special Teams: Don't Overthink It

D/ST is the most volatile position in fantasy football, making it the easiest spot to save salary in cash games without sacrificing floor. Target defenses generating consistent pressure against turnover-prone offenses or low implied team totals.

Fantasy Football, Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans
Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) reacts after an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Texans: If you have the extra cap room, Houston is the top defensive spend on the slate in a favorable road spot against Cleveland.

Fantasy Football, Cam Bynum, Indianapolis Colts
Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) celebrates with cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) after a play during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis Colts: Priced at $3,000 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel, Indianapolis gives cash lineups strong sack and turnover upside at home against Miami.

Fantasy Football, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Green Bay Packers
Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (51) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green Bay Packers: At $2,900 on DraftKings, Green Bay serves as an efficient punt option at Lambeau Filed against the Vikings.

Team

Matchup

DraftKings

FanDuel

Houston Texans

@ CLE

$3,400

$5,000

Indianapolis Colts

vs. MIA

$3,000

$4,100

Green Bay Packers

vs. MIN

$2,900

$4,200


Final Lineup Checklist


The single biggest mistake DFS players make in cash games is chasing tournament upside at the expense of weekly floor. Before rosters lock on Sunday, confirm final inactive reports, late-week injury designations, projected snap counts, and any overnight salary or lineup adjustments. You can keep up with the latest NFL fantasy injury news here at On SI Fantasy Sports.

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbooks.

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Daniel Outerbridge
DANIEL OUTERBRIDGE

Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.

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