NHL DFS (Thursday, January 30) Top Contrarian Goalies to Target on DraftKings
We’ve seen quite a range of DFS scoring from goalies over the last few weeks in the NHL. Selecting the correct goalie is critical if you want to cash. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen some horrendous, goaltending land mines to avoid. Below are three starting goaltenders to consider playing on DraftKings tonight.
Goalie Anton Forsberg, Ottawa Senators ($7,500 DK)
What could be a goaltender showdown in Ottawa tonight, DFS players definitely want to consider Forsberg when crafting lineups. The Senators and Capitals have combined for an astonishing 15 straight unders. Forsberg enters tonight’s contest with a combined 35.4 fantasy points over his last two games, marking his highest two-game total over his last 17 games played. Although the Caps have some great playmakers, that could result in even more save opportunites for Forseberg.
Goalie Arvid Soderblom, Chicago Blackhawks ($6,900 DK)
Believe it or not, Soderblom, enters tonight’s contest as one of the hotter goalkeepers in the league. He is averaging 22.6 fantasy points over his last three games played. Carolina and Chicago have combined for three straight unders and the Blackhawks have an impressive 1.80 goals allowed per game over their last five outings. It’s definitely a risk to start a goalie at Carolina, but the data says otherwise.
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild ($7,900 DK)
Minnesota enters tonight’s game with momentum as they visit the Canadiens. The Wild have won two straight and have allowed a stingy 1.80 goals against average in their last five contests. Fleury has some appealing data trends that encourages players to insert him as their starting goalie on tonight's slate. Data trends suggest he is on pace for a 25-point night in fantasy.
Recommended Articles
NBA DFS (Thursday, January 30) Top Picks and Value Plays
Top 5 Catchers for the 2025 Fantasy Baseball Season