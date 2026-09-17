Perfect Fantasy Football DraftKings NFL DFS Showdown Lineup Features Josh Allen for Thursday Night Football

The Detroit Lions will hit the road to face the Buffalo Bills to kick off Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. There is extra intrigue in this matchup as the Bills will unveil their new stadium: Highmark Stadium.

While you find a comfy place to sit and watch tonight’s game, you can build a showdown lineup on DraftKings.

Showdown is a single-game DFS contest on DraftKings, where you’ll have a $50,000 salary to select a captain and five flex players to complete your roster. The captain’s salary and points are multiplied by 1.5x, while the flex players’ salaries and points are normal.

Factoring all of that, which players build out a perfect showdown lineup between the Lions and Bills?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or S umer Sports unless stated otherwise. DraftKings uses full-PPR scoring in their DFS contests, so keep that in mind when making lineups.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills ($17,100 Salary)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against an elite defense like the Houston Texans in Week 1, Josh Allen carved them up for 38.7 DraftKings points. Allen finished with 334 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 23 rushing yards, and 2 rushing touchdowns.

JOSH ALLEN DOING JOSH ALLEN THINGS!!



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/TuS4TQnlj9 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 13, 2026

Besides the Lions coughing up 29.2 DraftKings points to Tyler Shough in Week 1, the Bills were seventh in neutral pass rate (60.5%) in their first game with head coach Joe Brady running the show.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions ($12,000 Salary)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No running back had more touches (34) than Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 1, and he turned that into 37.6 DraftKings points against the New Orleans Saints. Since the start of last season, the Bills are a run-funnel unit, ranking 7th in dropback success rate (43.6%) and 25th in rushing success rate (43.2%) allowed.

Additionally, David Montgomery gashed Buffalo’s defense for 28.9 DraftKings points with three touchdowns in Week 1.

DJ Moore, WR, Buffalo Bills ($7,800 Salary)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If DJ Moore’s role in Week 1 sticks, this salary is too low for the veteran wideout. In the season opener against the Texans, Moore led the Bills in target share (28.6%) while recording 24.0 DraftKings points.

HOW DID THEY COMPLETE THIS?



Josh Allen finds his newest target DJ Moore for the @BuffaloBills TD



📺 CBS & Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/kh81iWTpJu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2026

Among receivers with five-plus targets in Week 1, Moore had the 13th-most yards after the catch per reception (5.4) and 6th-most yards per route run (3.85).

Tyler Bass, K, Buffalo Bills ($5,000 Salary)

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (16) kicks a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rostering Tyler Bass correlates with backing Allen and Buffalo’s offense in their home opener. In the win over the Texans in Week 1, Bass tallied 13.0 DraftKings points.

If Thursday’s clash is a high-scoring affair, Bass has solid upside at this salary.

Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills ($4,000 Salary)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Keon Coleman give their unique handshake between drills during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, August 7, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keon Coleman caught just one pass for two yards in the Bills’ season opener, but he should see a decent number of snaps on the outside in this matchup. Despite having the third-most passing-down snaps (21) among Buffalo’s WRs in Week 1, Coleman led the team’s wideouts in route rate (90.5%).

With the Lions dealing with multiple injuries in their secondary, we just need Coleman to catch a couple of deep passes or get looks in the red zone to return value.

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Detroit Lions ($3,800 Salary)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac Teslaa (18) practices during OTAs at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, June 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Similar to Coleman, Isaac TeSlaa certainly has some competition for targets in Detroit’s aerial attack. However, TeSlaa played the third-most snaps (52) and ran the third-most routes (32) among the Lions’ WRs in Week 1, despite not recording a reception.

Volume isn’t going to be extremely high for TeSlaa, but he turned 6 of his 16 receptions in 2025 into touchdowns.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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