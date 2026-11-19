The Indianapolis Colts are set to face the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to get Week 11 underway. In a battle between two disappointing AFC South teams on Thursday, Nico Collins stands out against the Colts.

Showdown is a single-game DFS contest on DraftKings, where you’ll have a $50,000 salary to select a captain and five flex players to complete your roster. The captain’s salary and points are multiplied by 1.5x, while the flex players’ salaries and points are normal.

With that in mind, which players build a perfect showdown lineup between the Colts and Texans?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. DraftKings uses full-PPR scoring in their DFS contests, so keep that in mind when making lineups.

Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans ($15,300 Salary)

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collins is averaging the most DraftKings points per game (17.0) among the non-QBs in Thursday’s contest. After earning a season-low 4 targets in Week 9, Collins caught 9 of his season-high 16 targets for 94 yards and a score en route to 24.4 DraftKings points in Week 10.

Of the 115 WRs with 100-plus routes run this season, Collins has the 19th-highest target share (24.0%) and the 22nd most yards per route run (2.15).

C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans ($10,000 Salary)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C.J. Stroud is producing a slate-high 22.4 DraftKings points per game, and he’s been a major positive on a disappointing Texans squad. Among the 29 QBs with 200-plus plays in 2026, Stroud has the 9th-most adjusted EPA/play (0.17) and the 13th-highest success rate (47.9%).

The Colts’ defense is coughing up the 12th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to QBs (+1.2).

David Montgomery, RB, Houston Texans ($8,200 Salary)

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) rushes against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woody Marks has been ruled out for the Texans on Thursday, but veteran David Montgomery is expected to return after a four-game absence. Although Montgomery was ineffective following a 28.9-point outing in Week 1, he can excel against a below-average Indy run defense.

Entering Week 11, the Colts’ defense is permitting the third-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+4.6).

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans ($6,400 Salary)

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) runs onto the field before the game against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tank Dell has quickly become a featured wideout in the Texans’ aerial attack, combining for 7 receptions, 126 receiving yards, 13 targets, 1 touchdown, and 28.6 DraftKings points over the last two weeks. With Marvin Harrison Jr. inactive again in Week 11, Dell should see a healthy amount of snaps against the Colts.

While Dell is a boom-or-bust option, his 21.1 yards per reception gives him plenty of upside against a shaky Indy secondary.

Spencer Shrader, K, Indianapolis Colts ($5,200 Salary)

Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts have struggled to generate points consistently, but kicker Spencer Shrader is notching a solid 11.4 DraftKings points per game. Shrader has converted 23 of his 25 field-goal attempts, and he’s recorded 14-plus DraftKings points in 5 of his first 10 contests this season.

When Indianapolis took on Houston in Week 3, Shrader posted 17 DraftKings points with 4 field goals and an extra point.

Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts ($4,600 Salary)

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with Jonathan Taylor staying on the Colts past the trade deadline, rookie Seth McGowan is still garnering a decent workload. McGowan has accrued 11-plus DraftKings points in back-to-back games, and he earned a season-high 12 rushing attempts in Week 10.

The Texans’ defense is allowing the 13th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+0.8).