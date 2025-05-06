PGA DFS: 2025 Truist Championship Best Cash & GPP Picks
The PGA Tour tees it up this week at a fresh venue with vintage charm: the storied Wissahickon Course at Philadelphia Cricket Club, host of the 2025 Truist Championship. With Quail Hollow ceding the spotlight for once, this revered A.W. Tillinghast design gets its long-overdue PGA Tour debut, and it’s ready to test the mettle of an elite, 72-man field prepping for next week’s PGA Championship.
Wissahickon Course at Philadelphia Cricket Club Course Overview
Wissahickon is a par-70 masterpiece measuring 7,119 yards, where precision is the name of the game. With only two par 5s and a slew of crafty sub-440-yard par 4s, brute force off the tee takes a backseat to surgical ball-striking. Players who excel tee-to-green and control their wedge proximities will find themselves in contention—especially with slick Bentgrass greens lying in wait.
Those who master the nuanced breaks and maintain pinpoint approach play will have a golden chance to separate from the field. It’s a second-shot golf course in every sense, rewarding deft iron play and imaginative short-game artistry. So with that, let’s take a look at the previous tournament champs, key stats of the week, and the top DFS plays in this week’s field.
Previous Five Champions:
2024 – Rory McIlroy (-17)
2023 – Wyndham Clark (-19)
2022 – Max Homa (-8)
2021 – Rory McIlroy (-10)
2019 – Max Homa (-15)
Editor’s Note: There was no tournament in 2020.
2025 Truist Championship Key Stats:
Strokes Gained: Approach & Greens in Regulation
Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee & Driving Accuracy
Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green & Scrambling
Editor’s Note: All prices are courtesy of DraftKings.
PGA DFS Truist Championship Plays:
Colin Morikawa ($10,500)
If ever there were a course tailor-made for Collin Morikawa's surgical precision, the Wissahickon Course might be it. The California native is putting on a clinic in fairway-finding this season, sitting second in driving accuracy while continuing to dazzle with his trademark iron play—ranking third in SG: Approach and inside the top 10 in proximity from both the 100–125 and 125–150-yard windows.
His scoring stats paint the picture of a contender ready to pounce: elite in birdie conversion, stingy with bogeys, dialed on par-3s, and lethal once he finds the green in regulation. And as for this week’s setup? It’s built to reward precise wedge work—and Morikawa, still one of the finest short-iron craftsmen on the planet, could finally be poised to end his two-year victory drought with a flourish.
Viktor Hovland ($9,100)
Viktor Hovland is quietly rounding into form, especially with his iron game on the rise. The Norwegian standout thrives on slick, firm bentgrass surfaces and has consistently delivered on classic, tree-lined layouts in the Northeast. Statistically, he’s inside the top 10 in this field for recent approach metrics, bentgrass putting prowess, and total strokes gained in this regional terrain—making him a tailor-made threat at Philadelphia Cricket Club.
Corey Conners ($8,800)
Conners cooled off with a forgettable T49 at Harbour Town, but don’t expect the lull to last. The Canadian technician thrives on precision, ranking top 20 in both SG: Off-the-Tee and driving accuracy, while hitting nearly 70% of greens in regulation. He’s also inside the top 30 in proximity and holds his own in scrambling and par-4 scoring. With time to regroup and a game tailor-made for Wissahickon’s demands, Conners is an appealing bounce-back candidate—especially at a value price of $8.8K.
Maverick McNealy ($8,300)
McNealy enters the week as a sizzling DFS value play at just $8.3K on DraftKings, and savvy lineups will likely feature his name. With back-to-back T3 finishes—including a strong showing at the RBC Heritage, another Signature Event—McNealy’s trending upward in a big way. He’s dialed in across the board, ranking 33rd in SG: Approach, 22nd in SG: Putting, and averaging 4.23 birdies per round. Momentum, value, and versatility—he checks every box for a high-upside addition.
J.T. Poston ($7,200)
J.T. Poston has quietly pieced together a rock-solid campaign, and at his current salary, he’s an absolute bargain. The 31-year-old has missed just one cut in 13 appearances and logged six top-30s, highlighted by an impressive T11 at the RBC Heritage—another elite-field Signature Event.
A bentgrass specialist, Poston thrives on greens like Wissahickon’s. Over his last 50 rounds on this surface, he ranks 11th in strokes gained per round, and he's second in efficiency on par-4s measuring 400–450 yards—a critical metric with seven such holes on the card this week. He’s one of the week’s sharpest DFS value plays.
Tom Hoge ($6,700)
Tom Hoge is cooking. Over his last four starts, the guy’s been dialed in with finishes of T3, T5, T14, and T18, all in premier events against elite fields. That run includes stellar performances at THE PLAYERS, the Masters, and RBC Heritage, so it’s not just smoke—it’s fire.
He’s a master with the irons, currently sitting 12th in SG: Approach and 16th in proximity, and his flatstick has quietly become a weapon—top 10 in both putts per round and one-putt percentage. Add in his tidy short game (32nd in scrambling, 27th in sand saves), and you’ve got a complete toolkit built for a course like Wissahickon.
At just $6,700, Hoge is outrageously underpriced for his form and upside. He’s riding a heater, and there’s no reason he can’t keep it rolling this week.
Recommended Articles
Ranking NFL Offenses: Philadelphia Eagles Reign Supreme At No. 1
Fantasy Basketball: NBA DFS Picks (Tuesday, May 6)