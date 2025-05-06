Fantasy Basketball: NBA DFS Picks (Tuesday, May 6)
We’re coming off a thrilling Monday night of NBA Playoff action, headlined by an overtime showdown in Boston and a dramatic fourth-quarter rally from Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges led the New York Knicks back from a 20-point deficit to shock the Celtics with a three-point win. Out west, the Nuggets overcame early struggles to upset the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, as Aaron Gordon hit a clutch three-pointer to secure a 121–119 victory—Denver’s first lead since the opening quarter.
Tonight brings a two-game slate. The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to rebound after a surprising Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers, entering Game 2 as 8.5-point favorites. In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves (-6.5) will host the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their series.
Several key injuries could impact tonight’s matchups. Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson said Monday that both De’Andre Hunter and Evan Mobley are questionable after sustaining injuries in Game 1. Darius Garland is also listed as questionable, though signs are pointing toward him playing. For Golden State, Gary Payton II is a game-time decision, while Minnesota’s Rob Dillingham remains out.
With that in mind, let’s break down tonight’s NBA DFS slate on DraftKings and FanDuel and highlight the top plays to target.
NBA DFS Guards:
Stud: Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers ($8,900)
Indiana threw a wrench in Cleveland’s gears in Game 1, stifling their offense with disciplined perimeter defense. Expect the Cavs to flip the switch tonight, bringing a relentless on-ball attack—and no one’s more equipped to ignite that fire than Donovan Mitchell. Whenever the lights shine brightest, Spida tends to erupt, and tonight feels like another one of those moments. He’s already notched four games north of 60 fantasy points this season, and all signs point to another monster performance on deck. With home court already compromised, Cleveland needs to punch back, and Mitchell should come out swinging.
Though he tallied a respectable 47.75 FPTS in Game 1, a deeper look reveals serious untapped upside—Mitchell dropped 33 points on 30 shots, yet went just 1-for-11 from downtown. He’s not going to miss 10 three pointers again. The ceiling is sky high.
If Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are ruled out—or even limited—Mitchell’s usage could spike into elite territory. In a must-win scenario, and with the Cavs holding the highest implied team total on the slate (119.5), Mitchell is criminally underpriced given his role, floor, and nuclear upside.
Value: Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers ($3,500)
This pick offers a golden opportunity to free up considerable cap space, allowing you to slot in two premium studs like Donovan Mitchell and either Anthony Edwards or Tyrese Halliburton. Personally, the Mitchell-Edwards combo looks like an optimal strategy with this value play added to the mix.
Benedict Mathurin had a solid, albeit brief, showing in Game 1, playing 23 minutes and accumulating 11 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block for a respectable 21.75 DraftKings points. However, his role has been somewhat unpredictable throughout the postseason. During the Bucks series, Mathurin logged fewer than 20 minutes in three of the games, which means there’s a chance his playing time could dip back into the teens in Game 2.
Still, at his price, Mathurin offers substantial upside. He has a knack for catching fire in a hurry and can rattle off points in bunches when he’s in rhythm. Over his last 17 games, he has posted double-digit fantasy points in every single one, including six performances surpassing 30 fantasy points, with his peak being a massive 57.5 DraftKings points.
Given his bargain-bin price, Mathurin only needs to hit around 25 fantasy points to justify the investment, which is certainly within reach, especially considering Indiana's up-tempo playstyle. Moreover, he has shown a consistent ability to perform against Cleveland in the regular season, averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across three games. These numbers would be more than enough to meet the value threshold and make Mathurin an intriguing, low-risk, high-reward option.
NBA DFS Forwards:
Stud: Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers ($7,200)
Pascal Siakam notched 35 fantasy points in Indiana’s Game 1 stunner over Cleveland and could be poised for an even bigger night if Evan Mobley is ruled out. Siakam set the tone early as the Pacers’ offensive focal point, finishing with a well-rounded stat line: 17 points, eight boards, four assists, and a steal. While he cooled off in the second half, his early aggression signaled Indiana’s intent to feed him—and that role could expand dramatically if he's not matched up with the newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year.
Across three regular-season meetings with the Cavs, Siakam averaged 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 block, and 0.7 steals—a solid baseline with upside in a favorable matchup. Priced below marquee forwards like Jimmy Butler ($8,600) and Julius Randle ($7,500), Siakam offers the strongest floor-ceiling combo among the trio. Butler draws a nightmare matchup against elite stopper Jaden McDaniels and could be sluggish following a grueling Game 7. Randle, meanwhile, has a history of playoff inconsistency and will have to navigate Golden State’s physical frontcourt, anchored by Draymond Green.
Most importantly, Siakam remains Indiana’s go-to scorer, while Butler and Randle often defer to bigger names. With the Pacers eyeing a 2-0 stranglehold on the series, expect Siakam to log heavy minutes and push for 20+ points. Halliburton may be the face of the franchise, but it’s Siakam’s postseason polish and offensive versatility that make him the engine in Game 2. If Mobley suits up, consider pivoting to Randle or the next featured forward—but Siakam remains the most appealing play at this price point.
Value: Max Strus, Cleveland Cavaliers ($3,500)
Max Strus quietly turned in a sneaky-valuable performance in Game 1, logging 32 minutes and stuffing the stat sheet in true utility-knife fashion. Though he only mustered seven points on an off shooting night (2-for-8 from beyond the arc), his impact was felt in every facet of the game. Strus chipped in seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block—ultimately piling up 27.25 DraftKings points despite the cold hand from deep.
The former Miami sharpshooter is known for his three-point prowess, and if he finds his rhythm from downtown in Game 2, his ceiling could easily spike. Strus thrives in chaotic, up-tempo environments, and with Cleveland potentially down three key rotation players—Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De’Andre Hunter, all currently listed as questionable—there’s a very real scenario in which his offensive workload sees a noticeable uptick.
Beyond just spot-up threes, Strus brings hustle stats and gritty intangibles that make him a high-floor value play. He crashes the boards hard for a guard/small forward, makes the extra pass, and isn’t afraid to get into passing lanes or contest shots on the perimeter. Those peripheral stats pad his fantasy total even on nights when his shot isn't falling. And let’s be honest: it’s only a matter of time before he strings together a hot shooting night and drills four or five threes in a playoff spotlight.
With his minutes secure and a potential bump in usage looming if Cleveland’s injury report leans negative, Strus shapes up as an appealing mid-range option for Game 2. The Pacers play a fast game which should mean more opportunities for the Cavs offense. Strus is the type of player who won’t necessarily pop off the screen but can quietly rack up a stat-stuffed line that crushes value at his price point. Don’t sleep on him.
NBA DFS Centers:
Stud: Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers ($6,500)
This play hinges entirely on Evan Mobley’s status. With the newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year potentially sidelined, Jarrett Allen will be thrust into an expanded, high-leverage role that stretches far beyond his typical workload. Cleveland’s depth at center is razor-thin—Tristan Thompson is the only healthy backup, and considering he didn’t log a single minute in the first round, it’s tough to imagine him being thrown into the fire in a must-win Game 2 after a Game 1 loss on home court.
That positions Allen as the heartbeat of the Cavs’ frontcourt on both ends of the floor. If Mobley is ruled out, Allen should see a noticeable spike in usage, anchoring the defense, crashing the glass, and becoming more involved in the offense. While he’s struggled at times against Indiana’s physicality this season, Allen still profiles as a nightly double-double threat. He played just 30 minutes in Game 1, finishing with a playoff-low five rebounds—but he did convert 6-of-7 from the field en route to 12 points.
In Game 2, a larger role could unlock major upside. He offers a dependable floor with legitimate ceiling potential at a budget-friendly price point, making him my top center on the slate—assuming Mobley sits. If Mobley is active, a pivot to Myles Turner ($6,200) or the next player in this breakdown could be the sharper move.
Value: Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves ($5,900)
Former Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert is fresh off his most dominant performance of the postseason, racking up a jaw-dropping 62.5 DraftKings points in Minnesota’s Game 5 win over the Lakers. He posted a monster stat line: 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting, 24 rebounds, and two blocks in 39 minutes. While it’s unrealistic to expect a repeat of that eruption, the ceiling is clearly there—especially now that the Timberwolves have figured out how to keep him on the floor even against perimeter-oriented lineups.
Golden State is likely to roll out a small-ball look with Jimmy Butler slotting in at power forward, which could actually play into Gobert’s hands. With Draymond Green expected to handle post defense, Gobert should have opportunities to establish position and punish mismatches inside. If he finds a rhythm early, don’t be shocked if Minnesota feeds him touches in the paint. The offense will still run through Anthony Edwards, but Gobert doesn't need much volume to hit value—just a classic double-double with a couple of defensive stats will do the trick. Given the matchup and his momentum, he's a high-floor, moderate-ceiling play at center tonight.
Other Recommended Plays: Anthony Edwards ($9,400), Myles Turner ($6,200), Buddy Hield ($4,200)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
