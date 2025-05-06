Ranking NFL Offenses: Philadelphia Eagles Reign Supreme At No. 1
Riding the momentum of a dominant Super Bowl victory and boasting one of the NFL’s most complete rosters, the Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2025 season with enviable flexibility and sky-high expectations. Saquon Barkley emerged as a true difference-maker in the backfield, while Jalen Hurts leads an explosive offense featuring a dynamic pass-catching trio in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert. As a result, the Eagles enter the year as the consensus No. 1 fantasy-friendly offense.
Philadelphia Eagles Starting Offense:
QB Jalen Hurts
RB Saquon Barkley
RB2 Will Shipley
WR1 A.J. Brown
WR2 DeVonta Smith
WR3 Jahan Dotson
TE Dallas Goedert
WR4 Johnny Wilson
No. 1: Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Football Team Outlook
The Philadelphia Eagles soared to a 14-3 finish in 2024, securing the NFC East title and rolling through the postseason en route to a Super Bowl LVIII victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The addition of Saquon Barkley proved transformative, powering one of the most dominant ground games in league history. While the Eagles ranked eighth in total offense with 367.2 yards per game, their passing output was relatively modest—averaging just 187.9 yards per game, fourth-lowest in the NFL—due in large part to favorable game scripts and early leads. On the ground, however, they were unstoppable, piling up 179.3 rushing yards per contest, second only to the Baltimore Ravens.
Despite missing two games, Jalen Hurts still finished as the QB8 and was one of just five quarterbacks to average at least 21.0 fantasy points per game. Over 15 games, he totaled 2,903 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. What truly elevated Hurts into elite fantasy territory was his rushing ability and the continued dominance of the “tush push.” He ranked second among quarterbacks in rushing yards—trailing only Lamar Jackson—with 630 yards on 150 carries, while also scoring a staggering 14 rushing touchdowns. Unless the NFL unexpectedly outlaws the “brotherly shove,” Hurts remains a near-lock for double-digit rushing scores. With his proven touchdown production and the wealth of offensive weapons around him, the Super Bowl champion is a safe bet to finish as a top-10 fantasy quarterback once again in 2025. In fact, I have him in the top five behind only Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, and Joe Burrow.
It will be tough for Saquon Barkley to replicate his remarkable 2024 campaign, during which he came just shy of breaking the all-time single-season rushing record. Despite sitting out Week 18, Barkley racked up 2,005 rushing yards on 345 carries and found the end zone 13 times on the ground. Imagine his touchdown ceiling if the “tush push” were outlawed—he’d be a legitimate threat to score 20+ times. Still, Barkley finished as the RB2 in fantasy, trailing only Jahmyr Gibbs, thanks to his explosive playmaking and ability to rip off long touchdown runs. He also added 33 receptions on 43 targets for 278 yards and two more scores through the air. Entering 2025, Barkley is firmly in the conversation for the No. 1 overall fantasy pick, headlining the elite running back tier alongside Gibbs and potentially Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson.
Should Barkley suffer an injury, Will Shipley will be one of the most valuable handcuffs but outside of that, Shipley offers little to no value in redraft formats.
A.J. Brown remains a clear-cut WR1 despite finishing as the WR20 in PPR formats last season—a ranking skewed by a four-week injury absence. On a per-game basis, Brown averaged 16.7 fantasy points (WR13), matching Brian Thomas Jr., who finished the year as the overall WR4. As long as he stays healthy in 2025, Brown is a strong bet to return top-12 value. Even while missing a month, he still topped 1,000 receiving yards (1,079) on 67 receptions, 97 targets, and seven touchdowns. If the Eagles aren’t as dominant in 2025 and find themselves in more competitive game scripts, Brown’s volume could rise significantly. Heading into the season, he should be viewed as a low-end WR1 with upside.
DeVonta Smith also missed four games in 2024, yet still managed a WR27 finish in PPR formats while posting a career-best 15.3 fantasy points per game. The explosive deep threat hauled in 68 receptions on 89 targets—an impressive 76.4% catch rate considering his average depth of target—and found the end zone nine times. Smith profiles as a volatile, big-play receiver who shines brightest in BestBall formats, where week-to-week consistency matters less. His 2024 game log underscores that boom-or-bust nature, ranging from a low of 3.4 points in Week 10 to a season-high 30.0 in Week 18—ironically, both against the Cowboys. While he may frustrate in traditional redraft leagues, Smith remains a reliable WR2 with week-winning upside in any format.
Beyond Brown and Smith, the Eagles’ wide receiver room lacks reliable fantasy contributors. Jahan Dotson is expected to secure the WR3 role, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to fantasy relevance. The 2022 first-round pick managed just 19 receptions for 216 yards and no touchdowns during the regular season, though he did score once in the NFC Divisional Round against Green Bay. Dotson should be viewed more as a wide receiver handcuff—only worth rostering in the event of an injury to Brown or Smith.
Dallas Goedert missed seven games last season, which contributed to his TE27 finish in PPR formats. Despite the limited action, the veteran tight end remained efficient, hauling in 42 of 52 targets (an impressive 80.8% catch rate) for 496 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 10.4 fantasy points per game and played a key role in the Eagles’ playoff run, posting 4+ receptions and 45+ yards in three of four postseason contests, including a touchdown in the Super Bowl. Still, with Philadelphia’s run-heavy scheme and a crowded target share led by. Brown and Smith, Goedert enters 2025 as a mid-tier TE2 rather than a reliable TE1.
With elite talent at every key position, a creative coaching staff, and momentum from a Super Bowl victory, the Philadelphia Eagles enter 2025 as the NFL's most formidable offense—both on the field and in fantasy football. Jalen Hurts offers a top-five quarterback ceiling, Saquon Barkley is a potential No. 1 overall pick, and the dynamic receiving duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith provide weekly explosion potential. While the supporting cast offers less consistency, the core nucleus is more than enough to make Philadelphia the consensus No. 1 fantasy-friendly offense heading into the new season. Stack Eagles wherever you can—this offense is built to dominate.
