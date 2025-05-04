Fantasy Baseball: Week 6 Waiver Wire Starting Pitchers

Stash List Monitor



Joe Boyle

6’8” RHP

AAA TBR



5.2 v Jacksonville

6 IP 3H 0R 0BB 10K

21 whiffs!

Leaning on 99 FF, 92 SL w sharp 3” break

Amazing display of command, 76% strike rate.



Littell pitched a solid game 5.3 to save his spot but Boyle is showing his best self pic.twitter.com/gRt17O4AGE