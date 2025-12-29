Rams vs. Falcons Best DraftKings Showdown Tight End: Colby Parkinson vs. Kyle Pitts

Tight end is often the swing position on DraftKings Showdown slates, and Rams vs. Falcons presents a difficult but potentially rewarding decision at the position. Kyle Pitts enters Monday night riding elite production and massive name recognition, while Colby Parkinson offers salary relief with sneaky touchdown upside in a crowded Rams rotation. Understanding how these two tight ends fit into lineup construction is critical when trying to balance stars like Puka Nacua and Bijan Robinson.

Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams ($4,400)

Over the past nine games, the Rams’ tight ends have 70 catches for 695 yards and 10 touchdowns on 95 targets. Parkinson has been active over the past seven weeks (4/41/1, 2/14/1, 4/41/1, 4/27, 3/32/1, 5/75/2, and 2/21) while receiving 32 targets. The Rams rotate three tight ends, with each option being on the field for over 70% of their plays over the past two weeks. The injury to Davanta Adams has helped their success and opportunity.

Shawn Childs

The Falcons have the third-best tight end defense (131.60 fantasy points). They’ve allowed only two tight ends with a high catch rate (67.4%). Only three teams have scored over 15.00 fantasy points from their tight ends in PPR formats.

Tyler Warren (8/99)

Carolina (7/104)

Arizona (11/118)

Parkinson is a live backend player with scoring upside. The Rams like Terrance Ferguson ($3,400) a lot, and he is coming off his best pro game (3/33/1). He brings more risk due to his weaker tight end resume (9/177/2 on 21 targets) for the year. Davis Allen ($2,400) has two catches or more in six of his last eight matchups, leading to 16 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown on 22 targets. Any of the Rams’ tight ends could score tonight, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see two TE touchdowns in the game.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $8,800)

Pitts was the winning showdown captain in Week 15, when he posted his best pro game (11/166/3). Kirk Cousins also looked his way nine times last week, leading to another winning day (7/57/1). He scored over 15.00 fantasy points in four consecutive matchups, allowing him to set a career high in catches (80).

Shawn Childs

The Rams also play well vs. tight ends, ranking them seventh in fantasy points allowed (173.10) in PPR formats. They hold them to short yards per catch (8.4) while allowing a high catch rate (70.3%). Five tight ends have scored this season.

Jake Jonges (7/41/1)

George Kittle (9/84/1)

AJ Barner (10/70)

AJ Barner (4/49/1)

Most of Los Angeles’ tight end failures have come in their division.

Pitts is a fade for me in this matchup. He’s been tremendous and trending higher, but someone has to be kicked to the curb in this showdown slate.

Week 17 MNF DraftKings Showdown Lineup Strategy

For teams trying to roster Bijan Robinson or Puka Nacua as captain, it will be extremely difficult to fill out the backend of the lineup with one other top-tier player. Here’s my first thought for a team build, which will be popular.

DraftKings

