Rory McIlroy Completes Career Grand Slam With 2025 Masters Win: PGA DFS Breakdown
After more than a decade of near-misses and heartbreak at Augusta National, Rory McIlroy finally captured the elusive green jacket in 2025, completing the career grand slam and delivering one of the most memorable Masters performances in recent history. For fantasy golf players, especially those savvy enough to roster him on DraftKings, McIlroy’s week was not only a storybook triumph—it was a DFS goldmine. With elite ball-striking and timely putting but some big mistakes (four double-bogeys on the week), McIlroy piled up fantasy points across all four rounds and reminded everyone why he’s still one of the most explosive scorers in the game.
At $11,100 on DraftKings, Rory came in at a reasonable 26.8% ownership in the Milly Maker, with many pivoting to familiar Masters champs like Scottie Scheffler or Jon Rahm. But it quickly became clear that fading Rory was a death sentence for your lineup’s upside. Even with a rocky opening round, McIlroy’s steady climb up the leaderboard turned into a DFS masterclass by Sunday. His measured aggression, patience under pressure, and a couple of signature eagles made the difference—not just on the course, but in DraftKings contests across the board.
Thursday: 72, Even
McIlroy opened his 2025 Masters with a tale of two nines. He seemed dialed in early with three birdies on the front nine, followed by another one on the 13th hole. However, disaster struck on the par-five 15th hole where a double bogey derailed what was shaping up to be a clean card. A double on 17 added insult to injury. Still, McIlroy was able to regain composure and finish with a par on the 18th, ending the first round with an even score. It wasn’t ideal for his price point, but he stayed in the hunt.
Friday: 66, -6
With the eventual cut line at +2, Rory just needed to play clean golf to have a shot over the weekend. He did far more than that, delivering a perfect round of golf. Friday’s bogey-free 66 was DFS gold: four birdies, a clutch eagle, and solid position heading into the weekend. Additionally, McIlroy righted the wrongs from Thursday, particuarly on the 15th hole that gave him so much trouble the day before by cashing in a birdie. Through 36 holes, McIlroy was T3 with Corey Conners at -6, trailing only Justin Rose (-8) and Bryson DeChambeau (-7).
Saturday: 66, -6
On moving day at The Masters, McIlroy took complete control. He opened Saturday on absolute fire, producing a birdie on the par-four first, followed by a chip-in eagle on the par-five second to take the solo lead at nine-under, followed by another birdie on the par-four third. He achieved Masters history by becoming the first golfer to ever score a three on six consecutive holes to open a round. This is Rory at his finest.
It wasn’t until the 8th hole when McIlroy had his first mishap of the day, holing a bogey. Another bogey on the 10th made things a bit more interesting but after regaining composure, McIlroy got back on track with a birdie on the par-five 13th hole. Two holes later, he holed yet another eagle on the 15th to move to -6 on the day. He parred the last three holes of the day to enter the clubhouse with sole possession of first place.
Heading into the final day, McIlroy was -12 and in first place. He had compiled 35 pars, 12 birdies, three eagles, two bogies, and one double bogey, accumulating 110.5 fantasy points on DraftKings. Additionally, he had one bogey-free round and had one stretch in which he secured three birdies (or better) in a row, netting some bonus points.
Sunday – 72, E
Entering Sunday with a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau, Rory continued his miraculous run at Augusta, but it came with some self-inflicted drama. He double-bogeyed the first hole to get Bryson DeChambeau excited about winning, but his hopes were dashed over the next nine holes (three birdies by McIlroy and two bogeys by DeChambeau).
Just when Rory had a comfortable lead with eight holes to go, he went bogey, par, double bogey, and bogey to lose the lead to Justin Rose and move multiple other players into contention. McIlroy used stellar approach shots to create three makeable birdies (one converted) to regain the lead. Rose made a clutch birdie on the 18th hole (eight birdies, two pars, and two bogeys over his final 12 holes) to force Rory to get a par on his last hole.
McIlroy stepped up to his approach shot with a gap wedge in hand, but he pushed it into a right greenside bunker. Tension was in the air, as winning a Masters can be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for most pro players. With fan's knees wobbling with anticipation, Rory pushed a five-foot putt to the left to force a sudden death playoff with Justin Rose.
Fortunately for the leader in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker, he had both Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose with a firm hand on the million dollars in winnings.
On the first playoff hole (18th), Rory calmly piped his drive into the middle of the fairway. Rose flew the flag on his approach, leaving him a makeable birdie putt. McIlroy, looking for redemption from his previous poor swing on the 18th, hit another gap wedge to two feet. After Justin missed right from about 20 feet, Rory reached golf immortality with a Masters-winning putt.
Total: 128.50 DraftKings Points
McIlroy’s win at Augusta wasn’t just a career-defining moment—it was a high-ceiling, slate-breaking performance that reminded everyone in the DFS community just how dangerous he is when he’s locked in. The grand slam is complete, and for those who clicked his name, so are the payouts.
Recommended Articles
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland Rise
The Best And Funniest Fantasy Football & Dynasty Team Names In 2025