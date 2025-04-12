Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 Waiver Wire Starting Pitchers
Staying up with the best fantasy teams in wins and strikeouts comes with ERA and WHIP when surfing the waiver wire in any fantasy format. The high number of pitching injuries this week almost force some manager's hands.
Starting PItchers
Brandon Young, BAL
Young appears to be the next man up to replace Zach Eflin in Baltimore's starting rotation. He’s made two starts at AAA with excellent results (no runs, nine baserunners, and 11 strikeouts over 11.1 innings). Last season between AA and AAA, he posted a 3.57 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 111.0 innings with 132 strikeouts. His average fastball (94.1) is just above the league average. Young added a split-finger pitch this year, relying on a changeup as his second-best offering.
The Orioles have him tentatively slated to pitch at home against the Reds next Friday.
Ryan Gusto, HOU
After some success in 2024 at AAA (3.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 141 strikeouts over 148.1 innings), Gusto made the Astros’ opening day roster out of spring training. He pitched well over his four appearances in Houston (one run, seven baserunners, and nine strikeouts over eight innings), earning him a start on Saturday due to the injury to Spencer Arrighetti. Gusto works off a mid-90s fastball, supported by a cutter, changeup, slider, sinker, and curveball. He threw 42 pitches on April 5th, suggesting Gusto needs two more outings before crossing the five-inning mark. He is only a player to follow until he succeeds on the mound as a starter.
Chase Dollander, COL
The Rockies called up Dollander last weekend, leading to a sketching start (four runs, eight baserunners, and two home runs over five innings with six strikeouts). Over his first 24 major league starts, he went 6-2 with a 2.58 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 174 strikeouts over 122.0 innings. Colorado drafted Dollander ninth overall in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft. He brings an elite fastball (97.7 mph) featuring a swing-and-miss slider, followed by a curveball and changeup.
His next two starts are against Washington at home and in Kansas City. Despite his high pedigree, Dollander is a risk/reward starter due to his home ballpark and only 52.0 career innings between AA and AAA.
Shane Smith, CWS
Other than five walks over his 11.2 innings, Smith has been challenging to hit (4), with two runs allowed and nine strikeouts. He was a buzz arm late in spring training after shining last year between AA and AAA (3.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 113 strikeouts over 94.1 innings). Smith has the build (6’3” and 240 lbs.) of a workhorse arm, who the White Sox sniped from the Brewers in this season's Rule 5 Draft. His fastball (96.3 mph) has an edge in velocity, supported by a developing changeup and slider. Smith also mixes in a low-volume curveball.
His next three starts are against Boston (home and away) and at Minnesota. Smith is more of a gamble in shallow leagues and a challenging start in deep formats, at least over the next two weeks. With so many pitching injuries, a fantasy team must take a flier on some starting pitcher, so he does have talent.
Tony Gonsolin, LAD
The Landon Knack (five runs, eight baserunners, one home run, and two strikeouts over 2.1 innings) and Justin Wrobleski (eight runs, 11 baserunners, two home runs, and four strikeouts over five innings) struggles over the past week puts pressure on the Dodgers to finds another arm to replace the loss of Blake Snell. Gonsolin looks sharp in his last rehab outing (no runs, two baserunners, and seven strikeouts over 3.1 innings) on April 9th. He threw 46 pitches, so LA may only call him up to pitch in a bullpen game next week. Bobby Miller is another option, but he walked six batters over five innings in his last outing.
The Dodgers list an unnamed starter next Wednesday at home against the Colorado Rockies. His window to start will only last until Los Angeles decides to use Shohei Ohtani in their starting rotation or Clayton Kershaw returns.
Quinn Priester, MLW
The Brewers acquired Priester last week after losing Nestor Cortes and Aaron Civale to injuries. He’s struggled over his 22 games in the majors (6-9 with a 6.02 ERA, 1.557 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts over 104.2 innings). His resume is only slightly better over four seasons at AAA (14-8 with a 4.14 ERA, 1.272, and 210 strikeouts over 193.1 innings). Priester held his own in his first start with Milwaukee (one run, eight baserunners, and four strikeouts over five innings).
He's lined to face the Tigers at home and on the road vs. the Giants over the next two weeks. At best, a gap starter for a fantasy team looking to round out their starting rotation this week.
Zebby Matthews, MIN
With Pablo Lopez landing on the injured list, Matthews looks poised to get called up next week. He’s been sharp in his two starts at AAA (two runs, five hits, a walk, and 13 strikeouts over 10.0 innings). His command was exceptional last year in the minors (seven walks over 97.0 innings), leading to a 2.60 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 114 strikeouts. On the downside, Matthews served up 11 home runs over 37.2 innings in the majors in 2024, resulting in a disastrous ERA (6.69) and WHIP (1.65). In deep formats, Matthews should be a popular waiver pick-up this week.
The Twins suggest switching to a six-man rotation after Pablo Lopez's injury, giving Matthews and David Festa starting jobs for the time being. If Minnesota starts him on Monday (high probability), Matthews will face the Mets and White Sox over the next two weeks at home. Of the low percentage owned free agent arms, he looks to be the most intriguing this week.
Minor League Starting Pitchers to follow:
Bubba Chandler, PIT – 6.2 shutout innings with seven baserunners and 12 strikeouts. The Pirates could call him up at the end of next week.
Emerson Hancock, SEA – After struggling in his major league debut (six runs, eight baserunners, and no strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning), Hancock gave up three runs, seven baserunners, and five strikeouts over five innings. Seatle may call him up next week to face the Blue Jays on the road.
