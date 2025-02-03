Super Bowl LIX: Top Chiefs Sleeper DFS Target
One of the many storylines heading into Super Bowl LIX involves a Hall of Fame-bound wideout who nobody is talking about.
Rightfully, DraftKings DFS managers will focus on Chiefs’ stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, Kareem Hunt, and Kansas City’s stout defensive unit.
When deciding who to place in the all-important “Captain’s Spot”, the ultimate sleeper may easily be five-time All-Pro wideout, DeAndre Hopkins.
WR DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City Chiefs
Captain: $6,600 | FLEX: $4,400
Following injuries to wideouts Rashee Rice and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Kansas City acquired Hopkins from Tennessee. After advancing to their third consecutive Super Bowl, the compensation has become a 2025 fourth-round pick. In 10 games since his arrival with Chiefs Kingdom, the savvy veteran has hauled in 41 receptions for 437 yards and four touchdowns.
While making timely contributions during the regular season, Hopkins has struggled to make an impact in the postseason, making only one reception for 11 yards on three targets.
After the club’s AFC Championship 32-29 win over the Bills, the five-time Pro Bowler shared his feelings about playing in his first Super Bowl.
“I’ve been doubted, and a lot of people wrote me off,” Hopkins said while speaking with James Palmer. “Twelve years in the league, man. I got traded for some pennies in my prime. I just want to thank the organization that gave me a shot to where I could still go out here, make plays when I need to, draw double teams, and play beautiful football.”
Being priced behind both placekickers (Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott) results in supreme sleeper value for a wideout who ranks 16th all-time in pass receptions (984) and 21st in receiving yards (12,965). D-Hop making at least several receptions and potentially finding the endzone is something I am willing to invest in on the game’s biggest stage.
