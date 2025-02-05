Super Bowl LIX: Marquise Hollywood Brown DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set for a thrilling rematch in Super Bowl LIX on February 9, marking their second championship showdown in three years. The Chiefs are currently listed as a 1.5-point favorite, with the total set at 48.5 points.
One player drawing attention in the betting world is Hollywood Brown—but is he worth backing in this high-stakes matchup?
Hollywood Brown Super Bowl Prop Bets
- Anytime Touchdown: +270
- First TD: +1600
- Last TD: +1400
- Receiving Yards: Over 41.5 (-109)
- Receptions: Over 3.5 (-134)
- Longest Reception: Over 18.5 yards (-120)
Hollywood Brown Best Prop Bet
Hollywood Brown Under 41.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
While Brown has speed and playmaking ability, his role in the Chiefs' offense has been underwhelming. Brown has run a route on 73% of Kansas City’s dropbacks, but he’s commanding just a 14% target share. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy are dominating Mahomes’ attention, with target shares of 26% and 24%, respectively. We all know that opportunity is king in the fantasy and betting world so Brown’s lack of opportunities is definitely worrisome.
Perhaps a bigger reason to fade Hollywood’s betting market is his lack of production. Brown has yet to make a significant impact in the Chiefs’ postseason run to Super Bowl LIX. He failed to record a single catch in the Divisional Round victory over the Houston Texans and managed a meager 35 yards on three receptions in the AFC Championship win over the Buffalo Bills.
Lastly, the Eagles’ defense has been elite against opposing passing offenses, allowing the fewest yards per attempt (5.5) in the entire league. They also rank third in both total receiving yards allowed and opponent completion percentage.
Given that Hollywood Brown is behind Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy in the pecking order, and Kansas City’s lack of long passing plays this season, backing Brown to stay under 41.5 receiving yards seems like the smart wager.
Hollywood Brown DFS Analysis
Captain: $8,100 | FLEX: $5,400
Brown’s low usage and tough matchup make him a risky DFS play. He has yet to crack double-digit fantasy points in any game this season and is averaging just 0.2 fantasy points per snap.
As Frank Taddeo mentioned earlier this week, Dallas Goedert is a much better alternative on the Super Bowl DFS slate. At just $5,800, he has a higher floor and has seen a 29% target share (tied with A.J. Brown) while running a route on 74% of dropbacks. Goedert is averaging 13.7 fantasy points per game in the postseason, he’s caught 83% of his targets, and faces a Chiefs secondary that has struggled to contain opposing tight ends, allowing the most receiving yards to the position this season.
Fade Hollywood Brown and get the big tight end in your DFS lineup on Super Bowl Sunday.
