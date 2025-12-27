Tyler Shough to Chris Olave and 4 Other Must-Use DFS Lineup Stacks in Week 17

By stacking players, you may stack victory. This is a common strategy among DFS experts. We will find one high-scoring game and we will stack two of their best players. Matthew Stafford-Davante Adams, Jared Goff-Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jacoby Brissett-Michael Wilson highlight three duos that have been tremendous as stackable items this year. In Week 17, we look to these stacks to win us our DFS Contests.

Drake Maye/Stefon Diggs

Maye is on our love list this week against the Jets. He is the 2nd MVP Favorite at the moment, and with good reason. Maye went 25-34 against the Jets in his last outing. This week, he will likely do as good with more than (1) Touchdown.

As for Diggs, he will face a weakened Jets secondary and in his primary slot role, he gets Jordan Clark, a UDFA with (77) snaps on the season.

Jacoby Brissett/Trey McBride

Trey McBride plays the Bengals this week who allow 22 fantasy ppg to TEs this season



(via @MichaelFFlorio) https://t.co/oECoAIcnFg pic.twitter.com/PktUmQbXng — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 26, 2025

The Bengals may be great versus Wide Receivers, but they are record-setting levels of bad against the Tight End. The Bengals have allowed (15) Touchdown to the Tight End, being (1.0) per Game, and five more than any other NFL defense.

McBride is the worst possible matchup for the Bengals. He is the clear #1 Tight End in the NFL with (10) Touchdowns on (148) Targets for the year.

Joe Burrow/Ja'Marr Chase

We can dive into some statistics here, but it is not necessary. This duo has been known as the best QB-WR duo in the NFL for years now. They mostly fueled the Super Bowl run in 2022, as well as they fueled many Fantasy managers to Title Victory on back-to-back insane output games late in that season.

Burrow is not to be feared after his recent press conferences. He threw for (309) Yards and (4) Touchdown in his last game against Miami. The Cardinals are much softer, being Bottom-10 versus the pass.

Tyler Shough/Chris Olave

Let's go ballin' on a budget. Shough is rising in salary, but still cheaper than most. Meanwhile, he has had consistent output of well-over 2x of his salary. Shough now gets a soft spot against a bottom-end Titans defense.

Olave has (50) Targets over his last five games. The Shough-Olave connection may end up with Olave finishing Top-5 among Wide Receivers in Fantasy Football. Let's stack this duo against a 3-win Titans team.

Brock Purdy/Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings believes the Bears are not a team that requires watching a lot of tape.



“I’ve watched one game probably.” pic.twitter.com/4nEMaLRRug — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) December 27, 2025

If you play a Sunday Night Football slate, this duo has some upside to be considered. Purdy has not often been a high-leverage item this year, but he will be this week. The Bears may be leading their divison, but their defense still lacks talent. They are 30th versus Wide Receivers, and Jennings is a Top-10 Red Zone Wide Receiver in the NFL. Checkout our WR/CB Matchups for more on this.

