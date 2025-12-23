SI

Week 17 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Chris Olave Into The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave faces the Tennessee Titans in Week 17.
Welcome to Week 17 and the fantasy football championship! If you survived past the first two rounds, congratulations! Now, let’s win that league title (and bragging rights)!

The NFL slate is broken up into four days this week due to the Christmas holiday. On Thursday, the Cowboys will face the Commanders, the Vikings will host the Lions, and the Broncos will face the Chiefs in Kansas City. 

Saturday includes two games, starting with the Texans and the Chargers and finishing with the Ravens at the Packers at Lambeau Field. There will be 10 games on Sunday, including the Sunday night contest, and the week ends as normal on Monday night. 

This week’s biggest wide receiver ranking risers are Courtland Sutton, Chris Olave, and Mike Evans, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceedingly high level lately. On the flip side, wideouts like Justin Jefferson, Ladd McConkey, and Michael Pittman Jr. have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 17 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Puka Nacua

LAR

at ATL

2

Ja'Maar Chase

CIN

vs. ARI

3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at CAR

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

at MIN

5

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

at WAS

6

George Pickens

DAL

at WAS

7

Chris Olave

NO

at TEN

8

Courtland Sutton

DEN

at KC

9

Drake London

ATL

vs. LAR

10

Nico Collins

HOU

at LAC

11

Mike Evans

TB

at MIA

12

Jameson Williams

DET

at MIN

13

A.J. Brown

PHI

at BUF

14

Zay Flowers

BAL

at GB

15

Tee Higgins

CIN

vs. ARI

16

Jauan Jennings

SF

vs. CHI

17

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

vs. SEA

18

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

vs. TB

19

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

at LV

20

Stefon Diggs

NE

at NYJ

21

Michael Wilson

ARI

at CIN

22

Terry McLaurin

WAS

vs. DAL

23

DJ Moore

CHI

at SF

24

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

at IND

25

Justin Jefferson

MIN

vs. DET

26

Christian Watson

GB

vs. BAL

27

Devonta Smith

PHI

at BUF

28

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

vs. DAL

29

Ladd McConkey

LAC

vs. HOU

30

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

vs. JAC

31

Emeka Egbuka

TB

at MIA

32

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

at IND

33

Alec Pierce

IND

vs. JAC

34

Marrvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

at CIN

35

Khalil Shakir

BUF

vs. PHI

36

Romeo Doubs

GB

vs. BAL

37

Chris Godwin

TB

at MIA

38

Quentin Johnston

LAC

vs. HOU

39

Jordan Addison

MIN

vs. DET

40

Parker Washington

JAC

at IND

41

Keenan Allen

LAC

vs. HOU

42

Jayden Reed

GB

vs. BAL

43

Cooper Kupp

SEA

at CAR

44

Adam Thielen

PIT

at CLE

45

Mack Hollins

NE

at NYJ

46

Chimere Dike

TEN

vs. NO

47

Xavier Worthy

KC

vs. DEN

48

Adonai Mitchell

NYJ

vs. NE

49

Troy Franklin

DEN

at KC

50

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

vs. PIT

51

Jalen Coker

CAR

vs. SEA

52

Kendrick Bourne

SF

vs. CHI

53

Olamide Zaccheaus

CHI

at SF

54

Darius Slayton

NYG

at LV

55

John Metchie II

NYJ

vs. NE

56

Kayshon Boutte

NE

at NYJ

57

Jayden Higgins

HOU

at LAC

58

Darnell Mooney

ATL

vs. LAR

59

Malik Washington

MIA

vs. TB

60

Hollywood Brown

KC

vs. DEN

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

