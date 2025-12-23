Week 17 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Chris Olave Into The Top 10
Welcome to Week 17 and the fantasy football championship! If you survived past the first two rounds, congratulations! Now, let’s win that league title (and bragging rights)!
The NFL slate is broken up into four days this week due to the Christmas holiday. On Thursday, the Cowboys will face the Commanders, the Vikings will host the Lions, and the Broncos will face the Chiefs in Kansas City.
Saturday includes two games, starting with the Texans and the Chargers and finishing with the Ravens at the Packers at Lambeau Field. There will be 10 games on Sunday, including the Sunday night contest, and the week ends as normal on Monday night.
This week’s biggest wide receiver ranking risers are Courtland Sutton, Chris Olave, and Mike Evans, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceedingly high level lately. On the flip side, wideouts like Justin Jefferson, Ladd McConkey, and Michael Pittman Jr. have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | TEs | FLEX | Ks | DEFs
Week 17 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Puka Nacua
LAR
at ATL
2
Ja'Maar Chase
CIN
vs. ARI
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at CAR
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
at MIN
5
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
at WAS
6
George Pickens
DAL
at WAS
7
Chris Olave
NO
at TEN
8
Courtland Sutton
DEN
at KC
9
Drake London
ATL
vs. LAR
10
Nico Collins
HOU
at LAC
11
Mike Evans
TB
at MIA
12
Jameson Williams
DET
at MIN
13
A.J. Brown
PHI
at BUF
14
Zay Flowers
BAL
at GB
15
Tee Higgins
CIN
vs. ARI
16
Jauan Jennings
SF
vs. CHI
17
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
vs. SEA
18
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
vs. TB
19
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
at LV
20
Stefon Diggs
NE
at NYJ
21
Michael Wilson
ARI
at CIN
22
Terry McLaurin
WAS
vs. DAL
23
DJ Moore
CHI
at SF
24
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
at IND
25
Justin Jefferson
MIN
vs. DET
26
Christian Watson
GB
vs. BAL
27
Devonta Smith
PHI
at BUF
28
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
vs. DAL
29
Ladd McConkey
LAC
vs. HOU
30
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
vs. JAC
31
Emeka Egbuka
TB
at MIA
32
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
at IND
33
Alec Pierce
IND
vs. JAC
34
Marrvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
at CIN
35
Khalil Shakir
BUF
vs. PHI
36
Romeo Doubs
GB
vs. BAL
37
Chris Godwin
TB
at MIA
38
Quentin Johnston
LAC
vs. HOU
39
Jordan Addison
MIN
vs. DET
40
Parker Washington
JAC
at IND
41
Keenan Allen
LAC
vs. HOU
42
Jayden Reed
GB
vs. BAL
43
Cooper Kupp
SEA
at CAR
44
Adam Thielen
PIT
at CLE
45
Mack Hollins
NE
at NYJ
46
Chimere Dike
TEN
vs. NO
47
Xavier Worthy
KC
vs. DEN
48
Adonai Mitchell
NYJ
vs. NE
49
Troy Franklin
DEN
at KC
50
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
vs. PIT
51
Jalen Coker
CAR
vs. SEA
52
Kendrick Bourne
SF
vs. CHI
53
Olamide Zaccheaus
CHI
at SF
54
Darius Slayton
NYG
at LV
55
John Metchie II
NYJ
vs. NE
56
Kayshon Boutte
NE
at NYJ
57
Jayden Higgins
HOU
at LAC
58
Darnell Mooney
ATL
vs. LAR
59
Malik Washington
MIA
vs. TB
60
Hollywood Brown
KC
vs. DEN