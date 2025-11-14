Best Week 11 DFS Lineup Stacks Featuring Aaron Rodgers to DK Metcalf and 4 Others

Minus this play (busted coverage?), Nico Collins hasn't cleared 75 receiving yards in any of his last 11 (!!) games with C.J. Stroud. He averages just 48.9 YPG over this span. (Dalton Schultz averages 48.7 YPG this year.)



He had 136 yards with Davis Mills last week pic.twitter.com/jUyM8n6xM9