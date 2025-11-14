Best Week 11 DFS Lineup Stacks Featuring Aaron Rodgers to DK Metcalf and 4 Others
Lineup stacks are a key element to maximizing your DFS profit. In Week 10, a stack of Davis Mills and Nico Collins would have paid big, valuable dividends. You could have stacked Jared Goff with Jameson Williams or Caleb Williams with Rome Odunze. The basic rule is one of reason — if you expect a Quarterback to perform well, you expect a Pass-Catcher to also perform well. These are some high-upside duos to consider in Week 11.
Joe Flacco / Ja'Marr Chase
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Rankings:
Joe Flacco: QB10 | Ja'Marr Chase: WR3
In four starts, Flacco is averaging 279 Yards per Game. If he could maintain this pace over an extended sample size, Flacco would lead the NFL in Yards per Game. He is priced like a third tier Quarterback, but can output like the best.
Ja'Marr Chase was given (23) Targets in his last game versus the Steelers. Pittsburgh is 29th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers and 32nd in Yards per Game Allowed to Wide Receivers.
Caleb Williams / Rome Odunze
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Rankings:
Caleb Williams: QB14 | Rome Odunze: WR16
The idea of hiring Ben Johnson was to unlock Williams. They want to turn him into his expected version of becoming an elite NFL quarterback. As the season has gone on, it has begun to show. He is Top-5 in Play-Action QBR and he finished QB1 in Week 10, per PFF's ratings.
Minnesota relies on a blitz-heavy defensive scheme, but this Bears offense plays in a way that they can avoid that pressure and find success in multiple facets. In terms of coverage grades, the Vikings secondary ranks towards the bottom of the NFL. This provides a deeper-cut, favorable outlook to Rome Odunze, paired with Williams.
Aaron Rodgers / DK Metcalf
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Rankings:
Aaron Rodgers: QB16 | DK Metcalf: WR22
The Steelers have lacked to rack up time of possesion, standing 31st in the NFL at 27 Minutes per Game. The law of averages would suggest that it is due to reverse itself.
If the Steelers ever upped their quantity of offensive snaps, it will happen against this poor Bengals defense. This would benefit Rodgers and Metcalf as they pass the ball above-average, at a 59% rate. 25% of those targets go to Metcalf. He is one our our must-starts, per our WR/CB Matchups of the week.
JJ McCarthy / Justin Jefferson
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Rankings:
JJ McCarthy: QB18 | Justin Jefferson: WR8
McCarthy still has a ways to go in his progression as on NFL Quarterback. Week 11 provides from some optimism in his output.
Despite a standing of being Top-5 in Sacks and Takeaways, the Bears are 31st versus Wide Receivers. They have a clear weakness that begs for Jaylon Johnson's return. (His 21-practice window has been opened)
These two teams had met back in Week 1, in which McCarthy led a comeback victory on 67% Passing and 2 Touchdowns. This game happens to be going down in Minnesota, and that place gets the energy pumping for the home team.
Davis Mills / Nico Collins
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Rankings:
Davis Mills: QB32 | Nico Collins: WR11
Mills led a fantastic comeback in one of the better finishes of the NFL season last week. Can he put out a good game once again? I would bank on regression, but the matchup is very favorable.
Tennessee has reached a point where they clamor for the NFL Draft, and a new Hed Coach. Their defense has hung in there, standing below average in most metrics, but not abysmal in any metric. That being said, we do not mind this stack at a cheap price. Collins should command a 35%, or more, Target Share with Mills as his play-caller.