Perfect Week 14 MNF DFS Lineup: Stack Justin Herbert and this Explosive Wide Receiver

Week 14 has proven to be as fantastic as advertised. We always love an encore, and that is essentially what Monday Night Football becomes to be. Tonight, we have the Eagles going to face the Chargers on the road. Both teams have mildly underperformed this season, but they both have very high ceilings. We should have a great game in store and it will preview for a great DFS Showdown Slate to take advantage of. Here is our DFS preview.

Best MVP/Captain Picks

We must chase touchdowns and volume worth seeing 100+ yards for the bonus. Barkley has the highest yardage projection, around (70) Yards. However, he may be owned well over 40%. Barkley does lose touchdown upside to Hurts in the Red Zone.

AJ Brown has been seeing 10+ Targets in each of his last three games. He faces the number one Wide Receiving defense, but the upside remains. Brown has (1.2) Red Zone Targets per Game. One big play is more likely to be seen with Brown than anyone else, other than Barkley.

Quentin Johnston is a vertical threat with (13.1) Yards per Reception. Johnston also has (7) Touchdowns this season, with just (4) coming in the Red Zone. Meanwhile, the Eagles have a clear weakness among their safety, aiding the deep-ball upside.

AJ Brown $17,100

Quentin Johnston $10,500

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts vs Justin Herbert

This game has an over/under of 41.5 points. It projects for both teams to slightly underperform their averages, but we can still find great value.

Hurts is averaging (21.04) FanDuel Points per Game, which would be about 2.6x of tonight's salary ($13,200). Hurts will run into an issue where the chargers are 1st versus Wide Receivers. This is where his air yards earns its upside. The Chargers are also 3rd versus Quarterbacks. This is definitely tougher matchup for Hurts, on paper.

Herbert is starting, despite a hand injury. He had surgery on Monday and will play as this was also an injury to his non-throwing hand. We expect that Herbert can perform just fine.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert says his surgery went well.



Herbert says he had a plate and screws inserted to stabilize his left hand.



Herbert says he is planning to play Monday vs. Eagles: "Yeah, that is the plan to play Monday." pic.twitter.com/ghwrZSzYTt — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) December 3, 2025

The Eagles are 16th versus Quarterbacks. The Chargers work their pass game evenly between Wide Receivers, Tight Ends, and Running Backs, so we will trust the 16th best ranking as an average outlook for Herbert. The Chargers throw the ball at a 57% rate, above NFL average, and about the same in the Red Zone. Herbert also rushes for over 30 Yards per Game.

Justin Herbert ($12,200) has higher upside than Jalen Hurts ($13,200).

Best Running Back Picks

Saquon Barkley is going to own this backfield even more than the season-to-date numbers show. Tank Bigsby is back down below 5% of snaps while Will Shipley approaches 15%, but in a true depth role late in drives and 3rd downs. Barkley will account for >60% of Team Rushing Yards.

The Chargers are 13th versus Running Backs. Barkley has about 2.7 Red Zone Attempts + Targets per Game, but only for (0.33) Touchdowns per Game. Barkley will have a <50% chance to score tonight.

The Chargers have now gotten back Omarion Hampton. However, there is zero clarity as to the projected backfield split between Hampton and Vidal. We should not expect Hampton to be in his end-role of >50% of Running Back Snaps. I will be conservative and project a 50/50 split in this backfield. This will have us focus less on the projections and more on the upside.

Sources: The #Chargers are activating rookie RB Omarion Hampton and he will play Monday night vs the Eagles.



Hampton has been sidelined since suffering an ankle fracture Week 5, but was off to a stellar start with 450 total yards and 3 TDs on 4.8 YPC. Big news for the Bolts. pic.twitter.com/SsmSu8gXIT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 6, 2025

The Chargers pass the ball at a 58% rate. Hampton and Vidal have combined for (3.0) Red Zone Rushing Attempts per Game. Given their split, we find a >25% chance each to score a Touchdown. Given that reason, I would rather not play the risk.

Saquon Barkley ($11,800) is the only trustworthy Running Back.

Best Wide Receiver Picks

AJ Brown has broken into a bigger role of recent. He has 10+ Targets in each of his last three games and 9+ Targets over 6 of his last 8 games. The Chargers are 1st versus Wide Receivers. Cam Hart is the far-worst Cornerback on the Chargers (0.35 Fantasy Points Allowed per Route Run), and Brown will likely face Hart is >30% of routes run.

AJ Brown’s last 5 weeks:



42 targets

23 receptions

360 yards

3 TDs



🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GbELyy6SUx — Philadelphia Eagles Central (@pheaglescentral) October 19, 2025

DeVonta Smith has the tougher matchup of the two as he will often face Tarheeb Still in the slot. Still is among the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL (0.22 Fantasy Points Allowed per Route Run). The project to face each other on 57% of routes run.

Jahan Dotson has a >10% Target Share, which is too much risk to play in a tough matchup, nonetheless.

Ladd McConkey is the WR1 on the Chargers, although by a very thin margin. He has a 23% Target Share. The Eagles are 16th versus Wide Receivers. McConkey should see Cooper DeJean on a large amount of snaps. DeJean is a pro-bowl caliber slot cornerback.

All the Chargers' are hopeful Touchdown scorers, moreso than likely. They all project >25% Red Zone Target Shares. If we trust anyone, it is Keenan Allen with (14) Red Zone Targets on the season, but that was also front-loaded on the season.

Quentin Johnston will have the most favorable matchup as he will very often face Adoree' Jackson. Jackson is allowing (0.35) Fantasy Points per Route Run, far worse than DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell. He is the high-upside play.

Best Wide Receiver Picks

AJ Brown $11,400

Ladd McConkey $10,600 - Favoring PPR value to Allen, lower upside/salary value to Johnston

Quentin Johnston $7,000

Tight End: Dallas Goedert vs Oronde Gadsden II

Goedert is 7-for-7 in the Red Zone with (6) Touchdowns. However, Goedert has zero Red Zone Targets since Week 7. He is a more Touchdown reliant pick. The Chargers are 6th versus Tight Ends.

Gadsden II has been injured of recent, but he is a full-go tonight. Prior to Week 13, Gadsden II had 5+ Targets in each of his last 6 games. The Eagles are 3rd versus Tight Ends, but Gadsden II does project for a 20% Target Share in pass-heavy offense, being volume worth considering. He is 2nd in Team Red Zone Targets per Game (1.2).

Oronde Gadsden II ($6,400) has worthwhile value and volume/red zone scoring upside.

Best Sleeper Picks

Tre Harris $5,200

It is definitely risky to play the 5th pass-catcher in this Chargers offense. Harris does have 2+ Targets in 6 of his last 7 games. He is also snapping over 50% in recent weeks, suggesting a broken-in role in this offense. His target share would trend higher than lower.

Both offenses are very front-loaded, so we would not look to play a ton, if any sleepers. We must leverage our MVP slot for lower-ownership.

Defense/Special Teams

Both of these units have moderate value. We should never play a defense unless they have high-upside, and I do not quite see that today. Here is where they rank in key metrics.

Eagles Chargers Sacks per Game 22nd 6th Sacks Allowed per Game 27th 16th Takeaways 18th 18th Giveaways 3rd 16th

Kicker: Jake Elliott vs Cameron Dicker

Elliott will be a must-fade kicker with a 75% accuracy rate — very bad. This game is indoors, but some kickers are not worth the risk, and Elliott has high-risk .

Dicker is averaging (2.3) Attempts per Game. He is Top-10 in accuracy (91.9%). The Chargers are a borderline Top-10 offense facing a moderate defense, Dicker should have safe value as a cheaper option ($6,200)

Cameron Dicker is worth a discounted roster spot, but at high ownership.

