Best Week 15 DFS Lineup Stacks: Jaxson Dart to Wan'Dale Robinson and 4 Others

It is always a risk averse strategy to stack players in a DFS lineup. Particularly in Week 15, this may be a very sound strategy to roll with. We have many high-scoring projected outputs, including the Lions vs Rams and the Bills vs Patriots. When we stack a Quarterback and a Wide Receiver, and they connect well, we hit maximum returns. This is our goal with these five must-consider DFS Lineup Stacks.

Jaxson Dart/Wan'Dale Robinson

Per the analytics, this TD from Wan'Dale Robinson is the longest time anyone has been wide open in NFL history pic.twitter.com/Z3NU7Zcmtl — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) November 25, 2025

The Commanders are 28th versus Quarterbacks. They are 25th versus Wide Receivers. Robinson has a 28% Target Share on the season, resulting in (8.1) Targets per Game and (5.5) Receptions per Game.

Jalen Hurts/AJ Brown

Brown is averaging over (10) Targets per Game over his last four games. He is as hot as they come in recent weeks. He has a 28% Target Share on the year and playing over 30% at the moment. The Raiders are 27th versus Wide Receivers.

Hurts is averaging over 2.2x of his salary this week ($8,700). Most people would agree that this is a high-leverage matchup to the average.

Joe Burrow/Ja'Marr Chase

Burrow is averaging (272.5) Yards over his two games returned. This is versus a 10th ranked and 24th ranked defense versus Quarterbacks. We should expect Burrow to throw well over 250 Yards per Game from here on out.

Chase will face a 23rd ranked Ravens unit versus Wide Receivers. He went 7-110 last week versus a 10th ranked Bills unit. We all know what is in the game plan here — volume.

Matthew Stafford/Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua had his career high 181 receiving yards against the Detroit Lions in the playoff showdown during his rookie season of 2023/24



This mark was a then rookie single game record high. A signature on his historic rookie season



Nacua will be ready to fight again Sunday! pic.twitter.com/AEJH64nejt — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) December 11, 2025

Most weeks we prefer Davante Adams. This week, it is Nacua. Adams is hurt, but expected to play. It should not matter either way.

The Lions are 31st versus Wide Receivers. They have no answer and they have been exposed, as their ranking shows. Nacua is the WR2 in Fantasy Football and he looks to well over (10) Targets once again this week. He scored twice last week to his highest point total of the season.

Jared Goff/Amon-Ra St. Brown

The over/under is set at 55.5 in this game. This may give flashbacks to those Rams/Chiefs battles years ago. These are the two best offenses in the NFL, and it should favor explosive plays.

St. Brown is working to a 30% Target Share. He has a 73% Catch Rate and has (9) Touchdowns in 13 Games. The Rams are 20th versus Wide Receivers, so we have no reason to believe that St. Brown should struggle.

