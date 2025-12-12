We are staring Week 15 in the eye, and it is a beautiful sight to see. The Ravens battle back to .500 against the surging Bengals offense. The Bills look to fight back into the AFC East race against the Patriots. We also have a defensive battle between the Packers and Broncos while the Lions and Rams look to shoot it out in LA. We have a splendid DFS slate to breakdown, and that is what we shall do.

Best Quarterback Picks

Josh Allen is averaging (25.31) FanDuel Points per Game, which well exceeds 2x of his weekly salary. In his first meeting with the Patriots, Alen put up (20.42) FanDuel Points. He had (306) Total Yards and (2) Touchdowns in that game. Since then, the Patriots have come down from the 7th ranked unit to the 17th ranked unit versus Quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts projects for a nice get-right game in hosting the Raiders this week. They are 14th versus Quarterbacks, but they are T-28th in Touchdowns Allowed to Quarterbacks (4). Hurts is averaging (19.76) FanDuel Points per Game.

Joe Burrow returned in Week 13 and we right to laying (261) Yards and (2) Touchdowns on the Ravens. He looked even better last week, going for (25.36) FanDuel Points, and now he will return home. We expect Burrow to average 270-285 Yards per Game from here on out.

Matthew Stafford faces his old team, the Lions. They are abysmal versus the Quarterback (26th) and Wide Receivers (31st). The MVP favorite is averaging (20.7) FanDuel Points per Game. This is a great show on turf with an over/under of 55.5.

#Rams QB Matthew Stafford this season:



• 288/432 (66%)

• 3,354 passing yards

• 35 TDs

• 4 INTs

• 113.1 passer rating

• 10-3 record



The current MVP favorite. pic.twitter.com/vKmxBrFAZq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 8, 2025

Jared Goff could get real hot if this game becomes the shootout it projects to be. He is averaging nearly 2.4x of this weeks salary ($7,900). This matchup trends to his upside much more than his floor. The Rams are 11th versus Quarterbacks.

Jaxson Dart is intriguing versus a 28th ranked defense versus Quarterbacks. The Commanders are among the worst units in the NFL. Dart is averaging nearly 2.4x of this weeks salary ($7,600).

Josh Allen $9,300

Jalen Hurts $8,700

Joe Burrow $8,400

Matthew Stafford $8,300

Jared Goff $7,900

Jaxson Dart $7,600

Best Running Back Picks

Jahmyr Gibbs has five times faced a Top-10 Running Back defense. He is averaging (9.6) FanDuel Points per Game in those affairs. Do not use Gibbs.

Jonathan Taylor is also a must-not-use. He is averaging (10.7) FanDuel Points over his last three games, and now faces the 6th ranked Seahawks unit.

Christian McCaffrey is battling an illness. If he does play, he trends highly. McCaffrey averages nearly 50% of all offensive team touches. The Titans are 23rd versus Running Backs, and this game trends to a heavy run-script for the 49ers.

#49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked on @KNBR if he was concerned about Christian McCaffrey being limited in practice due to an illness:



“No, He'll be alright." pic.twitter.com/08zouNhXrI — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 11, 2025

The Bengals are far-worst against two positions — Running Backs and Tight Ends. Derrick Henry trends well, despite averaging less than 2x of his salary ($8,400). When the two teams met two weeks ago, Henry had (16.9) FanDuel Points on (6.0) Yards per Attempt.

Travis Etienne Jr. is has scored >19 FanDuel Points in three of his last four games. The Jets are 30th versus Running Backs. Any concerns of Bhayshul Tuten should be obsolete as Etienne Jr. is averaging (19.4) Touches per Game over his last six games.

Chase Brown has no less than (14) FanDuel Points in either of his last seven games. The Ravens are 19th versus Running Backs.

D'Andre Swift is too cheap at ($5,900). He has (17.5) Touches per Game over his last two games. The Browns are 12th versus Running Backs, but the Bears do trend towards a run script.

Best Running Backs Picks

Christian McCaffrey $9,000

Derrick Henry $8,400

Travis Etienne Jr. $7,500

Chase Brown $7,100

D'Andre Swift $5,900

Best Wide Receiver Picks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a 38% Target Share, best in the NFL. The Colts are 26th versus Wide Receivers so yeah, we like him.

Puka Nacua is averaging 1.9x of his salary ($9,700) and he gets the 31st ranked Lions defense versus Wide Receivers. Nacua has faced only two units that are 25th or worse versus the position, so we very well may see his ceiling pop up here.

If we like Nacua, we also like Davante Adams with his (14) Touchdowns. He does battle a hamstring injury.

Ja'Marr Chase gets his guy back, Joe Burrow. He went 7-110 in his prior game versus the Ravens. I would bet that Chase may score this time around. With Burrow, he should pace for (12) Touchdowns on a 17-game pace, at the minimum.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a great stack with Goff this week. The Rams are just 20th versus Wide Receivers. They rely on their stout pass rush, which meets the brick wall that is the Lions offensive line.

Nico Collins works in a massive Target Share. If we discounted an outlier game in Week 12, Collins is averaging (10.7) Targets per Game over his last six games. This is enough to make our case.

AJ Brown is going off with 10+ Targets in each of his last four games. In his last three games, Brown is averaging (114) Yards per Game. The Raiders are 27th versus Wide Receivers.

AJ Brown the last 3 weeks:



😤 24 receptions (T-1st)

😤 342 yards (1st)

😤 3 touchdowns

😤 PPR WR1 pic.twitter.com/EcrZ8fEMjL — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) December 9, 2025

If we like Brown, we also like DeVonta Smith. However, the ceiling has proved much higher on Brown.

Jameson Williams is a great high-upside, deep-ball threat in a projected shootout. He has 7+ Targets in four of his last five games.

Jauan Jennings could be cut short in this game if the 49ers break out to a quick lead. However, if they get up in a big lead, they have to pay their way to get there. Jennings is a top-end Red Zone Target in the NFL with (1.1) Targets per Game and (4) Touchdowns. The Titans are 24th versus Wide Receivers.

Khalil Shakir faces the worst of the Patriots secondary, as highlighted in our weekly WR/CB Matchups.

Best Wide Receiver Picks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba $10,000

Puka Nacua $9,700

Ja'Marr Chase $9,200

Amon-Ra St. Brown $8,600

Nico Collins $8,300

AJ Brown $8,200

Jameson Williams $6,300

Jauan Jennings $6,200

Best Tight End Picks

George Kittle is averaging (1.2) Red Zone Targets per Game. He has a 100% Catch Rate for (4) Touchdowns. He is the likeliest 49ers Touchdown scorer, outside of McCaffrey. The Titans are 19th versus Tight Ends.

Dalton Kincaid is back healthy to face a 25th ranked Patriots defense versus Tight Ends. In their first meeting, Kincaid went 6-for-6 to 108 Yards. He is the most implosive Tight End in the NFL in Yards per Reception (14.8).

Harold Fannin Jr. commands tremendous volume (21% Target Share). He has (2) Touchdowns in two games with Shedeur Sanders. The Bears are 18th versus Tight Ends and the Browns may be chasing in a pass script. In another numeric form, Fannin Jr. has (6.5) Targets per Game with a 71% Catch Rate.

If Theo Johnson can go (Toe), he has high-upside against the 31st ranked Commanders defense versus Tight Ends. Johnson has (13) Red Zone Targets for (4) Touchdowns in a 18% Target Share.

Best Tight Ends Picks

George Kittle $6,500

Dalton Kincaid $6,000

Harold Fannin Jr. $5,700

Theo Johnson $5,200

Best Sleeper Picks

Zach Charbonnet $5,800

The Colts are a respectable 11th versus Running Backs. However, the Seahawks are favored to win by two touchdowns and so the Seahawks are very likely to run the ball over average. Charbonnet has (11.0) Attempts per Game, and we could easily see this close in on (15). He is also the clear goal-line back with (8) Touchdowns, or twice as many as Kenneth Walker.

Tyrone Tracy $5,800

Tracy is averaging (19.0) Touches per Game over his last three games. He is the RB1 for the Giants and he is fully healthy, for once. The Commanders are 29th versus Running Backs, so a touchdown has a great shot of being seen this week.

Isaiah Likely $5,200

The Bengals are reaching historical levels of bad versus the Tight End. They have allowed (15) Touchdowns to the position, (6) worse than anyone else. They also allowed (97) Yards per Game to the Tight End alone. Likely happens to have (6) Targets in each of his last two games.

Best Defense/Special Teams Picks

We always look to units with high volume of sacks and takeaways. We then look for opposing offenses in poor pass blocking and giveaways statistics. Finally, we look for a low-scoring output, perhaps favored by weather. These are the absolute best options this week.

Seattle Seahawks $5,000

Chicago Bears $4,600

Houston Texans $4,400

Los Angeles Rams $4,000

