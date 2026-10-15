Week 6 Perfect DraftKings NFL DFS Showdown Lineup for Thursday Night Football Features Emanuel Wilson
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The Seattle Seahawks travel to face the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 6. In what is expected to be a low-scoring affair, it’ll be interesting to see what the best NFL DFS showdown lineup on DraftKings looks like for this game.
Showdown is a single-game DFS contest on DraftKings, where you’ll have a $50,000 salary to select a captain and five flex players to complete your roster. The captain’s salary and points are multiplied by 1.5x, while the flex players’ salaries and points are normal.
With that in mind, which players build a perfect showdown lineup between the Seahawks and Broncos?
All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. DraftKings uses full-PPR scoring in its DFS contests, so keep that in mind when making lineups.
Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seattle Seahawks ($14,100 Salary)
Emanuel Wilson has gotten 20-plus touches in back-to-back weeks, resulting in him scoring at least 14.2 DraftKings points in both games. Besides Zach Charbonnet still being inactive for the Seahawks on Thursday, the Broncos’ defense is 28th in rushing EPA allowed (-0.03).
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks ($11,600 Salary)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the slate with 30.3 DraftKings points per game, and he doesn’t carry an injury designation after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 5. With Pat Surtain II ruled out and Riley Moss questionable, JSN can feast with his league-leading 35.2% target share and 7 receiving touchdowns.
Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks ($9,800 Salary)
The absences of Surtain, Talanoa Hufanga, and potentially Moss for the Broncos’ secondary certainly improve Sam Darnold’s chances of having success on Thursday. Darnold is producing 14.5 DraftKings points per game, compared to Bo Nix facing a stout Seahawks defense with 14.0 DraftKings points per game.
RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos ($6,400 Salary)
It was J.K. Dobbins who led the way for Denver’s RBs in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that game script favored him. While setting up a scenario where the Broncos are playing from behind against the Seahawks, more snaps could be in store for RJ Harvey, who has the fifth-most receptions (20) and second-highest target share (18.6%) among RBs.
Jason Myers, K, Seattle Seahawks ($5,000 Salary)
Jason Myers just tallied a season-high 23.0 DraftKings points in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, and he’s yet to miss any of his 10 field-goal attempts in 2026. By backing Seattle’s offense more than Denver’s, Myers is in a better spot to deliver in DFS.
Troy Franklin, WR, Denver Broncos ($3,000 Salary)
Although Jaylen Waddle is clearly the most talented WR on the Broncos, Denver has struggled to get him consistently involved. On top of Troy Franklin catching a season-high two passes in Week 5, he earned a season-high 62.9% snap rate with Pat Bryant sidelined.
Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.Follow skyler_carlin