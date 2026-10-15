Week 6 Perfect DraftKings NFL DFS Showdown Lineup for Thursday Night Football Features Emanuel Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks travel to face the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 6. In what is expected to be a low-scoring affair, it’ll be interesting to see what the best NFL DFS showdown lineup on DraftKings looks like for this game.

Showdown is a single-game DFS contest on DraftKings, where you’ll have a $50,000 salary to select a captain and five flex players to complete your roster. The captain’s salary and points are multiplied by 1.5x, while the flex players’ salaries and points are normal.

With that in mind, which players build a perfect showdown lineup between the Seahawks and Broncos?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. DraftKings uses full-PPR scoring in its DFS contests, so keep that in mind when making lineups.

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seattle Seahawks ($14,100 Salary)

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (23) warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emanuel Wilson has gotten 20-plus touches in back-to-back weeks, resulting in him scoring at least 14.2 DraftKings points in both games. Besides Zach Charbonnet still being inactive for the Seahawks on Thursday, the Broncos’ defense is 28th in rushing EPA allowed (-0.03).

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks ($11,600 Salary)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after catching a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the slate with 30.3 DraftKings points per game, and he doesn’t carry an injury designation after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 5. With Pat Surtain II ruled out and Riley Moss questionable, JSN can feast with his league-leading 35.2% target share and 7 receiving touchdowns.

Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks ($9,800 Salary)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The absences of Surtain, Talanoa Hufanga, and potentially Moss for the Broncos’ secondary certainly improve Sam Darnold ’s chances of having success on Thursday. Darnold is producing 14.5 DraftKings points per game, compared to Bo Nix facing a stout Seahawks defense with 14.0 DraftKings points per game.

RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos ($6,400 Salary)

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) carries the ball against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (center right) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was J.K. Dobbins who led the way for Denver’s RBs in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that game script favored him. While setting up a scenario where the Broncos are playing from behind against the Seahawks, more snaps could be in store for RJ Harvey, who has the fifth-most receptions (20) and second-highest target share (18.6%) among RBs.

Jason Myers, K, Seattle Seahawks ($5,000 Salary)

Seattle Seahawks placekicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a forty-nine-yard field goal held by punter Michael Dickson (4) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jason Myers just tallied a season-high 23.0 DraftKings points in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, and he’s yet to miss any of his 10 field-goal attempts in 2026. By backing Seattle’s offense more than Denver’s, Myers is in a better spot to deliver in DFS.

Troy Franklin, WR, Denver Broncos ($3,000 Salary)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Jaylen Waddle is clearly the most talented WR on the Broncos, Denver has struggled to get him consistently involved. On top of Troy Franklin catching a season-high two passes in Week 5, he earned a season-high 62.9% snap rate with Pat Bryant sidelined.