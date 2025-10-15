Fantasy Sports

CeeDee Lamb and Puka Nacua Among Top NFL Players on Week 7 Injury Report

These NFL players are injured, creating a need to find their replacement on the Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, or your bench.

Thomas Carelli

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The hardest aspect of fantasy football can be the management of injuries. I will speak for myself — my top fantasy league has 6-of-18 players on the injury report with three definitely out. Meanwhile, I am still 5-1. It is not about the injuries themselves, but how you manage them. Anyway, we must know the extent of our players injuries in order to make the best short and long term decision for our team. This is what our injury report will help you do.

QUARTERBACKS

Carson Wentz and JJ McCarthy

Wentz is "not 100% healthy". What this means for his availability, we do not yet know. The Vikings will need him active as JJ McCarthy is likely to yet return.

Lamar Jackson

He is expected back after the Week 7 bye, with confidence.

Brock Purdy

He will be monitored all week and hopes to play in Week 7.

Kyler Murray

He was out last week and remains questionable with a foot injury.

RUNNING BACKS

Bucky Irving

He will remain out through Week 7. The Buccaneers are on a bye in Week 8, so you are Bucky-less for two weeks now.

Chuba Hubbard

It looks like he will make his Week 7 return. Dave Canales stated that Dowdle earned a snap-split going forward.

WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb

This Cowboys brass seem confident that Lamb will return this week, but he is questionable for now. Pay attention to the true report and not what the Jones' say. We should have clarity over the next 24-48 hours.

Emeka Egbuka

As expected, Egbuka will be out in Week 7 with a hamstring injury. Reports suggest he will miss 2-3 weeks.

DJ Moore

Moore is day-to-day after he spent Monday night at the hospital (Groin). I will spare you the details...

Chris Godwin

He has a fibula injury that will have him out through the Week 8 bye.

Garrett Wilson

Wilson will be out with a hyperextended knee. The absence is expected to be multiple weeks.

Mike Evans

He may be returning to practice this week, but seems unlikely to play until after the bye at the earliest. Week 9-10 seem likeliest.

Puka Nacua

Though he returned to the game on Sunday, we did speculate that his injury might still require missed time. This is true as he will be out through the Week 8 bye.

Calvin Ridley

He maintain to be injury prone, now with a hamstring. He trends likely to miss Week 7.

Jauan Jennings

Based on his postgame presser, Jennings' entire body is essentially injured. We will monitor him closely.

Quentin Johnston

He is questionable with a hamstring strain. If he does not return this week, it will be next week.

Terry McLaurin

His injury is pretty serious. McLaurin hopes to return this week, but trends more likely to be back in Week 8 or 9.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

He is concussed and must be cleared. Plan otherwise this week.

Darnell Mooney

Mooney should be back this week (Hamstring).

Ricky Pearsall

He has been out for two weeks with a hamstring issue, but is hopeful to get back in Week 7. Stay tuned.

TIGHT ENDS

David Njoku

He is day-to-day with a knee, but seems like he will play.

Dalton Kincaid

He was a game day decision on Monday and went on to be out. He maintains to be day-to-day.

George Kittle

Optimism is in the air that Kittle will be active for Week 7. The Jake Tonges era was fun, but is likely over.

Brock Bowers

The Raiders want him fully healthy. That is smart by them. He should be out this week.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/Injuries