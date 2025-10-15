CeeDee Lamb and Puka Nacua Among Top NFL Players on Week 7 Injury Report
The hardest aspect of fantasy football can be the management of injuries. I will speak for myself — my top fantasy league has 6-of-18 players on the injury report with three definitely out. Meanwhile, I am still 5-1. It is not about the injuries themselves, but how you manage them. Anyway, we must know the extent of our players injuries in order to make the best short and long term decision for our team. This is what our injury report will help you do.
QUARTERBACKS
Carson Wentz and JJ McCarthy
Wentz is "not 100% healthy". What this means for his availability, we do not yet know. The Vikings will need him active as JJ McCarthy is likely to yet return.
Lamar Jackson
He is expected back after the Week 7 bye, with confidence.
Brock Purdy
He will be monitored all week and hopes to play in Week 7.
Kyler Murray
He was out last week and remains questionable with a foot injury.
RUNNING BACKS
Bucky Irving
He will remain out through Week 7. The Buccaneers are on a bye in Week 8, so you are Bucky-less for two weeks now.
Chuba Hubbard
It looks like he will make his Week 7 return. Dave Canales stated that Dowdle earned a snap-split going forward.
WIDE RECEIVERS
CeeDee Lamb
This Cowboys brass seem confident that Lamb will return this week, but he is questionable for now. Pay attention to the true report and not what the Jones' say. We should have clarity over the next 24-48 hours.
Emeka Egbuka
As expected, Egbuka will be out in Week 7 with a hamstring injury. Reports suggest he will miss 2-3 weeks.
DJ Moore
Moore is day-to-day after he spent Monday night at the hospital (Groin). I will spare you the details...
Chris Godwin
He has a fibula injury that will have him out through the Week 8 bye.
Garrett Wilson
Wilson will be out with a hyperextended knee. The absence is expected to be multiple weeks.
Mike Evans
He may be returning to practice this week, but seems unlikely to play until after the bye at the earliest. Week 9-10 seem likeliest.
Puka Nacua
Though he returned to the game on Sunday, we did speculate that his injury might still require missed time. This is true as he will be out through the Week 8 bye.
Calvin Ridley
He maintain to be injury prone, now with a hamstring. He trends likely to miss Week 7.
Jauan Jennings
Based on his postgame presser, Jennings' entire body is essentially injured. We will monitor him closely.
Quentin Johnston
He is questionable with a hamstring strain. If he does not return this week, it will be next week.
Terry McLaurin
His injury is pretty serious. McLaurin hopes to return this week, but trends more likely to be back in Week 8 or 9.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
He is concussed and must be cleared. Plan otherwise this week.
Darnell Mooney
Mooney should be back this week (Hamstring).
Ricky Pearsall
He has been out for two weeks with a hamstring issue, but is hopeful to get back in Week 7. Stay tuned.
TIGHT ENDS
David Njoku
He is day-to-day with a knee, but seems like he will play.
Dalton Kincaid
He was a game day decision on Monday and went on to be out. He maintains to be day-to-day.
George Kittle
Optimism is in the air that Kittle will be active for Week 7. The Jake Tonges era was fun, but is likely over.
Brock Bowers
The Raiders want him fully healthy. That is smart by them. He should be out this week.