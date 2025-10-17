Patrick Mahomes Back on Top of Week 7 NFL DFS Quarterback Rankings
Value at quarterback continues to be the theme at DraftKings over the first six weeks. Drake Maye ($5,900) delivered a 4.62X outcome last week to lead the way for a million-dollar win. Rico Dowdle and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were difference-makers in back-to-back weeks.
Here are the leaders in overall wins by position:
NFL DFS Running Back Winning Weeks
- Jonathan Taylor (3)
- Christian McCaffrey (2)
- Rico Dowdle (2)
NFL DFS Wide Receiver Winning Weeks
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (3)
- Puka Nacua (2)
- Emeka Egbuka (2)
- Romo Odunze (2)
- Ricky Pearsall (2)
NFL DFS Tight Ends Winning Weeks
- Jake Ferguson (2)
Three weeks have been won with a bare quarterback (Fields won with Breece Hall, but there was a minimal tie in value via the pass). Russell Wilson delivered his win with a double stack at wide receiver (Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson). Geno Smith/Tre Tucker and Drake Maye/Kayshon Boutte proved to be a low-value winning hookup.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (DK: $7,000/FD: $8,000)
At DraftKings, Jayden Daniels and Dak Prescott rate as better plays than Mahomes in the DFS market. With Terry McLaurin missing another game and Deebo Samuel battling a heel issue, I will downgrade him slightly in my next projection upside. The return of CeeDee Lamb, paired with George Pickens' success, screams impact game for Prescott, but I sense a fade of the top quarterback play of the week.
Therefore, I’m buying into the Chiefs posting an impact passing game for Mahomes, thanks to the return of Rashee Rice, who is favorably priced, making it easier to pay up for a quarterback. Over the past three games, Kansas City scored 95 points with questionable talent at wide receiver. The combination of Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Travis Kelce should provide some fireworks in this matchup.
Mahomes has helped his fantasy value in the run game (38/222/4), putting him on pace to set career highs in all rushing areas. He delivered seven passing touchdowns in his last two home starts vs. the Ravens and Lions.
The Raiders rank 14th in fantasy points allowed (117.25) to quarterbacks. They’ve faced Drake Maye, Justin Herbert, Marcus Mariota, Daniel Jones, and Cam Ward, which spells a favorable quarterback schedule. Their defense has 14 sacks, six coming last week against Tennessee and four vs. the Patriots. In their previous two road matchups, Las Vegas allowed 41 and 40 points to the Commanders and Colts.
This game could be one-sided, leading to the Kansas City flipping to their struggling run game. I am hoping for a statement showing by Mahomes, leading to 300+ passing yards with a floor of three touchdowns.
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (DK: $5,800/FD: $7,900)
Williams has worked his way to sixth in quarterback fantasy scoring average (23.19) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. He’s scored over 20.00 fantasy points in four of his five starts, with one highlight showing coming at home in Week 3 (310 combined yards with four touchdowns). Williams has been less active as a runner over his last four starts (2/27, 4/12, 1/13, and 1/-2), an area that was expected to be an asset coming into his sophomore season.
The Saints sit 28th in fantasy points allowed (146.75) to quarterbacks, with the 49ers (379/3) and Patriots (289 combined yards with three touchdowns) having the most success. They’ve allowed two passing TDs in all six of their games, with wide receivers (64/862/8) gaining 13.5 yards per catch. In their two previous road matchups, New Orleans gave up 75 points, nine touchdowns, and four field goals over 22 possessions.
Williams has close to a 4X floor with three passing scores and 250 yards via the air. Over the last three weeks, the Saints gave up 138 rushing yards and one touchdown to quarterbacks on the ground. Even if DJ Moore doesn’t play, the Bears have enough receiving talent to shine in this matchup.
Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints (DK: $4,800/FD: $6,600)
The Bears ride into Week 7 with a three-game winning streak, coming on the heels of a 52-21 thrashing by the Detroit Lions in Week 2. The Windy City regained a bounce in its football excitement in 2025, highlighted by a franchise quarter and developing receiving talent. New Orleans strolls into town with a 1-5 record while giving up 26.7 points per game. Chicago fans probably have this game already checked off as a win while traveling to Baltimore in Week 8 to face the fading Ravens.
Rattler has played better than expected for the New Orleans this year, highlighted by his six passing touchdowns and only one interception. He tends to take short, safe completions rather than forcing the ball downfield, which leads to a high completion rate (68.5%) but results in a low yards per pass attempt (6.0). Rattler also helps his fantasy floor by running the ball (26/143 – 5.5 yards per carry). He’s completed over two-thirds of his passes in five consecutive games. His only viable starting fantasy day came at home in Week 2 (221 combined yards with three scores) against the 49ers.
The Bears’ defense only has eight sacks on the year, with quarterbacks gaining 7.8 yards per pass attempt. Chicago allowed three touchdowns or more in four of its five games while also showing risk against the run (138/782/4 – 5.7 yards per carry). The Lions (334/5) and Cowboys (292/1) had the most success passing the ball. In two other matchups, the Bears’ defense faced weaker quarterbacks (J.J. McCarthy and Geno Smith).