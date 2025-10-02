SI

Justin Jefferson Addresses Uncertainty of Vikings QB Position Throughout His Career

J.J. McCarthy is currently out with injury, and Carson Wentz is taking over the offense.

Madison Williams

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson handles the uncertainty of his team's quarterback pretty well.
The Vikings can't catch a break when it comes to the quarterback position over the past few years.

J.J. McCarthy finally got his shot to start in the 2025 season after missing his rookie campaign with injuries. However, after just two games, McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain that has kept him out the past two contests. He will miss the Week 5 game in London, and has a chance to return to action after Minnesota's Week 6 bye. In the meantime, the Vikings are led by veteran Carson Wentz.

With so much uncertainty with the quarterback position in recent memory, how do the star Vikings players, like Justin Jefferson, feel about it? Jefferson answered this question on Thursday, stating that his focus is on being the best receiver he can be for whoever throws him the ball.

“To be honest, that’s been my whole entire career since I’ve been here," Jefferson said. "Not really flinching on that type of deal, that’s something I can’t really control. The only thing that I can control is going out there and catching the ball, winning on my routes, making sure that I'm opener for the quarterback to see. It really doesn’t matter who is out there throwing the ball. I always have confidence in myself, and the person throwing the ball that we’re gonna make something shake.

"It's been difficult, just trying to connect with one quarterback and getting that relationship, but at the end of the day, my job is to go out there and catch the ball and be an open target for my quarterback."

Despite the uncertainty, Jefferson leads the Vikings with 22 catches and 326 yards (the fifth-most in the NFL), and he's scored one touchdown.

Fans will get a better look at how McCarthy and Jefferson play together once the quarterback returns to action. Viewers only saw a glimpse of the quarterback-receiver duo before McCarthy was injured.

Madison Williams
