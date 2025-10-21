Carson Wentz to Start for Vikings Again on 'TNF' As J.J. McCarthy Remains Sidelined
The Vikings have been without quarterback J.J. McCarthy ever since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2. With McCarthy sidelined, Carson Wentz has taken over as Minnesota's starting quarterback.
Fans were hopeful that McCarthy would be able to return in Week 8, but with the Vikings playing on short rest on Thursday night, the team will be rolling with Wentz once again.
Kevin O'Connell announced the decision Tuesday, informing reporters that Wentz would be the starter and Max Brosmer would serve as the backup. He added that McCarthy went through a workout on Tuesday but still isn't quite ready to return.
O'Connell did say that if the team had a full week of rest and was playing Sunday as opposed to Thursday, he believes McCarthy would've been able to play. That, of course, is a great sign that the 22-year-old will be ready to suit up in Week 9 against the Lions. That game is scheduled for Nov. 2 at Ford Field.
This week, Minnesota will take on the Chargers on Thursday Night Football, and it will be hoping that Wentz can deliver an improved performance after struggling in last week's 28–22 loss to the Eagles. Wentz threw two interceptions without a touchdown in that game, and has thrown just three touchdowns to four interceptions over the last three weeks.