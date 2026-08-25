Brian Thomas Jr. Avoids Serious Injury, Sustains Fantasy Bounce-Back Case For 2026

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for separation for a consistent No. 1 wide receiver between Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers. The trio enjoyed a successful year in 2025, and projects to have another big year during a crucial 2026 NFL season. Still, questions persist regarding the team’s top receiver spot.

Thomas, who was sidelined in three games last season, struggled to build on a memorable rookie performance. The Pro Bowl wideout is coming into his third season looking to bounce back from an up-and-down sophomore campaign, but suffered a set-back during joint practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.

The former No. 23 overall pick hauled in a highlight-reel catch for a 40-yard gain, but came up grabbing his shoulder after the play. He was ultimately sidelined for the remainder of practice, but ultimately avoided significant injury, and isn’t expected to miss much time ahead of the start of the regular season.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen provided an optimistic update regarding Thomas’ injury, revealing that the team plans to sideline the star wideout for the remainder of the preseason, eyeing a return for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Jacksonville’s star wideout is widely expected to bounce back in 2026, which has been reflected in his fantasy rankings coming into the year. Let’s explore his fantasy football outlook coming into the year following his injury, as he works to suit up against Cleveland:

Brian Thomas Jr. Avoiding Serious Injury Creates Sigh Of Relief For Fantasy Managers

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81), Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) takes a breather between drills during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on the 16th session of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite some inconsistent individual performances in 2025, the Jaguars’ passing game emerged as one of the top units in the NFL, which could benefit each member of the trio’s fantasy outlook this season. Trevor Lawrence’s consistency in Liam Coen’s system will set a solid fantasy floor in PPR, and presents optimism for Thomas’ case to rebound.

He enters draft season with an ADP near the top of the fifth round, ranked as WR35 in PPR in current projections. I’m bullish on Thomas’ fantasy stock at this price, and should show flashes from his 2024 performance, even if he doesn’t reach the 1,200-yard milestone.

Still, he presents a significantly high fantasy floor and will be healthy come time for his 2026 debut against the Browns. He’s positioned to command a significant chunk of the target share in a solid Jaguars passing attack, and could emerge as a high-end WR2 in fantasy down the stretch of the season.

The Jaguars have immense expectations to live up to coming off a stellar 13-4 campaign in 2025, and Thomas will play a crucial role in their success through the air, a pillar of their offense.

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