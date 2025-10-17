Joe Burrow on Track for Christmas Holiday Return
Even with the win on Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals are still 3-4, but the Joe Burrow timeline for an eventual return keeps growing more clear. Surgery for his Grade 3 turf toe injury expected to keep him out until mid-December.
As many have debated and news has swirled, the reality is that Week 16 against Miami (December 21st) seems to be the agreed upon date of return.
What does that mean for Burrow owners? What does that mean for Joe Flacco owners? Could a window to something earlier open up? Let us dive in!
Joe Burrow On Schedule But Hey There's Flacco!
When one sees an update, there is that brief flash of hope along with a slight cringe. The good news is none of the latter here is present with Burrow. He is on schedule to return three months after his toe surgery (September 19th).
Bringing Joe Flacco in reeked of desperation but it may have several positive effects. Cincinnati is 1.5 games out in the AFC North. Pittsburgh is far from perfect at 4-2 and often struggle come December. Flacco may be 40, but his pocket presence and ability to sling the ball could be helpful for Burrow.
Yes, the zip on Flacco's throws may be fleeting at times. However, the way he commanded the Cincinnati offense in the fourth quarter was more than noteworthy. Flacco was able to take advantage of mismatches and simply get the ball to where it had to go. There were several plays where Pittsburgh defenders were yards from Bengals receivers.
Ja'Marr Chase had 23 targets against Pittsburgh and several of those featured him and no one else with a camera shot. Flacco used misdirection along with some solid playcalling to keep Pittsburgh guessing on the final drive.
Quarterbacks are going to look very good if you give them a little time and space to throw to a WIDE open receiver. Chase was open early and often and not the only one. Again, a quicker release on short passes helps as Pittsburgh never adjusted or was able to.
Is There A Quarterback Controversy?
In a word, NO! Joe Burrow is the starter but Flacco could prove to be an asset as Burrow gets to watch the older quarterback run the offense. Cincinnati still faces an uphill fight but Flacco showed he can guide the offense and Zac Taylor can still drive defenses insane.
Flacco will have some poorer efforts but one thing either him or Burrow need going forward is a semblance of a running game. Thursday night needs to happen more often (23 carries, 142 yards). Anything close to a balance helps the Bengals offense and keeps the defense off the field.
Some Departing Words
Again, Burrow's toe is healing as scheduled. There are no setbacks which is the best news. Even better, Cincinnati is still in the AFC North race. For fantasy football owners again, the last three weeks for Burrow would be at Miami then home to Arizona and Cleveland. That would make for potentially a Merry Christmas indeed!