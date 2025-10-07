Joe Burrow Injury Timeline: How Long Joe Flacco Needs to Hold Bengals Over
The Bengals sent some shockwaves across the NFL world on Tuesday afternoon, trading for quarterback Joe Flacco from the Browns.
The move—which saw a fifth-round pick get shipped to Cleveland in exchange for Flacco and a sixth—shows that despite starting the 2025 season a measly 2–3, Cincinnati believes they can at least tread water until star signal caller Joe Burrow returns from injury.
Losers of three straight, the Bengals likely never expected themselves to be in this spot. But alas, here we are.
Bengals Came Into 2025 With High Expectations
The Bengals entered the 20255 season expecting to return to their spot as a contender in the AFC. After a roller coaster of a '24 campaign that saw them start 4–8 before rattling off five straight wins and finishing just shy of the playoffs, the front office took it upon themselves to rebuild on the fly, making some coaching changes while retaining their top talent.
This offseason, Cincinnati agreed to contract extensions with both of its star wide receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins—tying them to the franchise through the 2029 and '28 seasons, respectively. On the defensive side of the football, they fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and replaced him with Al Golden. Additionally, after a standoff of sorts, they also re-worked defensive end Trey Hendrickson's contract, giving him a raise ahead of the season.
As for Burrow, he came into 2024 looking to build on a year that saw him win the league's Comeback Player of the Year award after leading the NFL in yards (4,918) and touchdown passes (43).
Joe Burrow Injury: When It Happened, Full Timeline
Burrow left his team's Week 2 win over the Jaguars with a toe injury and did not return. After a full evaluation, it was determined that the 28-year-old would need surgery to repair what was deemed Grade 3 turf toe.
He went under the knife on Friday, September 19 at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala. The procedure was completed by Dr. Norman Waldrop, and Burrow was initially given a three-month recovery timeline—putting his return at around the Bengals' Week 16 game against the Dolphins in Miami.
Unfortunately, further reporting from Fox Sports' Jay Glazer indicates that Burrow may not be able to return until the playoffs, if they can make it there.
What Bengals Need From Joe Flacco to Be in Good Position for Burrow's Return
Long story short? Cincinnati needs Flacco to keep them afloat until Burrow is able to get back under center, something Browning—who's thrown eight interceptions and is 0–3 since taking over—wasn't able to do.
While the 40-year-old Flacco has shown a keen ability throughout his career to simply show up and win, he too has had a turnover problem this season, throwing six interception over his four starts with Cleveland. He does, however, have one of the strongest arms the NFL has ever seen, and with improved weaponry around him in Chase and Higgins, has the opportunity to provide a spark in a once-promising season in Cincinnati.
The Bengals currently sit as the No. 8 team in the AFC, just outside the playoff picture. With a relatively pedestrian schedule ahead of them, perhaps the 6' 6" gunslinger can put them on track for a surprise run.