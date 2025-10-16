SI

Bengals Latest Injury Update Is Great News for Steelers' Aaron Rodgers on Thursday Night

The Bengals are looking to snap their four-game losing streak.

Madison Williams

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is likely to miss Thursday night's game vs. the Steelers.
Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is likely to miss Thursday night's game vs. the Steelers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers can breathe a sigh of relief heading into the Steelers' Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Bengals as Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson is expected to miss the contest, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

Hendrickson missed the second half of the Bengals' Week 6 matchup vs. the Packers because of a hip injury. The same injury has kept Hendrickson out of all practices this week leading up to the primetime showdown. The short week for Cincinnati didn't help Hendrickson when trying to prepare to play.

The four-time Pro Bowler is expected to have a better chance to play next week against the Jets.

Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks last season with 17.5. So far this season through six games, Hendrickson has logged four sacks. His absence is good news for Rodgers who, at 41 years old, should be looking to avoid as many big hits as possible.

The Bengals will be looking to snap their four-game losing streak on Thursday night. It doesn't help that quarterback Joe Burrow is out for the foreseeable future after undergoing toe surgery. Cincinnati briefly relied on Jake Browning before trading for Joe Flacco, setting up a matchup between two 40-year-old-plus quarterbacks on Thursday night.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL