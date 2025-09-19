Brock Purdy Shares Hopeful Injury Update Ahead of 49ers' Week 3 Game vs. Cardinals
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered injuries to his toe and non-throwing shoulder during San Francisco's 17–13 season-opening win over the Seahawks. Mac Jones played very well in relief in their Week 2 win over the Saints, throwing for 279 yards and three touchdowns.
The team looked solid with Jones at the helm but certainly hopes to have Purdy back soon. Coach Kyle Shanahan says his franchise signal caller has a "chance" to play Sunday against the Cardinals, while Purdy has called himself day-to-day.
During a Thursday press conference, Purdy told reporters that he's happy with his progress but that he's also being cautious with his return and listening to his body. (8:00-mark of the press conference below.)
“Definitely just got to see come game time, how I feel,” Purdy said. “Obviously, I want to play every game. I want to be out there. We only get 17 regular-season games and every game matters, especially divisional going against the Cardinals. If you ask me, I’d love to, but I mean, I'm trying to be smart with my body here. But you never know, we’ll see when the game comes.”
Purdy threw for 277 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 49ers' Week 1 win. Based on how Jones played last weekend, San Francisco can probably afford to be conservative in how they handle his recovery.