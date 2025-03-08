Jalen Brunson Sidelined At Least Two Weeks: Fantasy Basketball Impact
The New York Knicks have faced adversity throughout the season with injuries to key players like Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby, but no absence would be more impactful than that of Jalen Brunson. The All-Star guard suffered a significant ankle injury late in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, sending shockwaves through both Knicks fans and fantasy basketball managers alike.
According to multiple NBA Insiders, Brunson is expected to miss at least two weeks, and the Knicks could potentially keep him sidelined until the postseason begins.
Brunson Injury Impact on the Knicks and Fantasy Basketball Landscape
Brunson’s absence leaves a massive void in the Knicks' offensive structure. After finishing fifth in MVP voting last year, JB has put together a masterful season, averaging 26.3 points, 7.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. At the same time, he’s been very efficient, knocking down 49.0% of his field goals, 38.4% of his attempts from beyond the arc, and 82.5% of his free throws.
As the team’s leading scorer and playmaker, his injury forces a recalibration of their backcourt, with other players expected to take on expanded roles. From a fantasy perspective, his unavailability will create ripple effects across the roster, boosting the value of several players. Karl-Anthony Towns will be the go-to man on offense but which other players will see a more significant role in Brunson’s absence?
Deuce McBride: Increased Usage and Playmaking Duties
With Brunson sidelined, Deuce McBride is primed for an uptick in minutes and ball-handling responsibilities. The young guard has proven capable of stepping up in spurts, demonstrating improved scoring and defensive tenacity. While he won’t match Brunson’s production, McBride’s expanded role could translate to an increase in assists and three-point attempts, making him a viable streaming option in deeper fantasy leagues.
McBride is only averaging 9.0 points, 2.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game, but his 1.7 threes are valuable. And he was doing this in just 23.9 minutes per game. Last night, McBride started in place of Brunson, and despite pedestrian numbers (seven points, six assists, two rebounds, and one steal), it was encouraging to see him log 34 minutes of action. He’s not always going to shoot 15.6% from the field, so expect McBride to see a significant uptick in usage and production in the final stretch of the regular season. Add him off the waiver wire immediately.
Josh Hart: A Swiss Army Knife Gaining More Responsibility
Josh Hart is already a valuable fantasy asset due to his versatility, but Brunson’s injury enhances his importance even further. Expect Hart to see more on-ball opportunities, increasing his assist numbers while continuing to contribute in rebounds and defensive stats. His ability to fill multiple categories makes him an attractive buy-low trade option in both points and category leagues.
Last night in Los Angeles, Hart played a ridiculous 46 minutes! You don’t see many players in the NBA logging that many minutes. And the former Villanova champion didn’t disappoint as he dropped 14 points, a whopping 20 rebounds, and six assists. Hart will continue to dominate and remains the heart and soul of the Knicks (pun intended).
Tyler Kolek: A Deep Sleeper Worth Monitoring
One of the more intriguing potential beneficiaries of Brunson’s absence is rookie point guard Tyler Kolek. The former Marquette standout possesses high basketball IQ and strong playmaking skills, attributes that could earn him a more prominent role in the Knicks’ rotation. While he may not see immediate heavy minutes, he is a player to monitor in dynasty and deep-league formats. Thought he hasn’t played with the club for a while, the Brunson injury could result in a chance to prove himself. If you have an extra spot on your roster, Kolek may be worth considering.
Brunson’s injury is undoubtedly a blow to both the Knicks and fantasy managers who rely on his elite production. However, injuries create opportunities, and players like McBride, Hart, and potentially Kolek could provide significant short-term value. Fantasy managers should act quickly to add these players, as increased roles often lead to immediate statistical boosts.
While the Knicks await further clarity on Brunson’s timeline for return, fantasy managers must remain proactive, adjusting their rosters accordingly to capitalize on this shifting landscape. Keep an eye on injury updates, as any positive news on Brunson’s recovery could alter the fantasy outlook once again.
