Jordyn Tyson’s Fantasy Outlook Takes a Hit as Return Is Pushed Back

Rookie Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson’s debut will have to wait a few more weeks to the Saints, and Fantasy Manager’s dismay.

Sources: Saints rookie first-round pick Jordyn Tyson still is weeks away from a return.https://t.co/QZURdNCTlN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026

Tyson has been recovering from a hamstring injury he initially suffered during a joint training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in August. The Saints continue to take the cautious approach with Tyson and it is being reported that he will not see the field until at least Week 7 according to league sources.

The Saints have a bye Week 8 and it is assumed that they will use that extra week to help ramp up Tyson for a potential debut in Week 9 so that he is fully recovered and healthy for the Rookie to play with no limitations.

Tyson was drafted eighth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Arizona State and is touted as one of the best route runners in his draft class. Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore was asked about Tyson returning to practice and responded, “Not at the moment, but we’ll see”.

"He's still with the trainers right now, so that's the focus right now from a rehab standpoint. And once some football stuff comes up, obviously we'll open up a window and go from there." New Orleans Saints Coach Kellen Moore

Tyson Faces An Uphill Battle Once He Returns

Looking ahead, a mid-season return for Tyson will be a difficult spot to immediately slide into as a rookie. Having missed most of training camp, and eventually joining an established offense will be an adjustment, and may take a few additional weeks for Tyson to begin producing as a star fantasy receiver right off the bat when he returns.

That said, a healthy and adjusted Jordyn Tyson will be a primary middle of the field option, complimenting Tyler Shough’s strengths and fitting into the Saints offensive scheme when he eventually lines up on offense.

Fantasy Managers with open IR spots should continue to keep Tyson stashed as they await the debut of the Rookie because of his high potential upside and long term value. But, with his return prolonged, Tyson remains a question mark whether he can be a real fantasy impact player this season.

Saints Continue To Lean Heavy On Their Pass Game

With Jordyn Tyson sidelined for an additional couple weeks, Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele should be expected to continue to produce in fantasy at a high level as the main target share options for Tyler Shough and the Saints.

Tight End Juwan Johnson also continues to shine with 173 yards and 3 touchdowns coming into Week 4. The Saints have boasted a strong pass heavy offense entering Monday Night with a 281.3 passing yards per game, the fourth highest in the NFL.



The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons tonight on Monday Night Football with a win for both teams putting them in a tie for first place with the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.