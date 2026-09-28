Fantasy Football Managers Breathe Sigh of Relief After Encouraging Justin Jefferson Injury Update

Despite some notable injuries to stars like Justin Jefferson and Kyler Murray early in the season, the Minnesota Vikings have posted an NFC North-best 3-0 record to start the year. Murray was sidelined last week while in concussion protocol, but returned for Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup that saw Jefferson face a nagging issue in his own right.

During a busy first quarter, Jefferson suffered an apparent lower leg injury, but managed to walk off the field on his own power. Though the star wide receiver attempted to return to the game multiple times according to reports, he was ultimately sidelined for the remainder of an eventual Vikings win.

Vikings now have ruled out WR Justin Jefferson due to an ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2026

Prior to his exit, Jefferson hauled in each of his two targets for 32 receiving yards, with other members of Minnesota’s receiving corps filling the void in a 23-16 victory on the road.

The four-time All-Pro selection is set to undergo further testing this afternoon to determine the severity of his injury, though he’s not expected to miss much time with his ankle issue. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell gave an encouraging update regarding Jefferson’s injury ahead of the team’s Week 4 contest against the Miami Dolphins.

Justin Jefferson Could Be Available For Week 4 Vs. Dolphins

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tackled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Immediately after Minnesota’s win in Week 3, O’Connell was met with questions regarding Jefferson’s status following his injury. The head coach was optimistic in his answer, telling reporters that the issue didn't appear “terribly serious initially.”

O'Connell: Justin Jefferson (ankle) tried to return to the game a couple times Sunday.



Will be evaluated further, but doesn't sound "terribly serious initially," via @BenGoessling. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 28, 2026

Considering Jefferson attempted to re-enter the game, there’s plenty of reason for optimism regarding his availability in a favorable matchup against Miami. The Dolphins’ defense ranks 19th in pass defense and 26th in passing touchdowns allowed, presenting a potential must-start case for Jefferson if he returns, along with several other stars on Minnesota’s offense.

Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones Step Up Big In Jefferson’s Absence, Building Week 4 Outlook

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Myles Price (4) celebrates with wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) after returning a punt for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Minnesota’s WR1 is sidelined for Week 4, former first-round pick Jordan Addison will likely see greater volume for the second consecutive week. Addison stepped into the lead role in the passing game following Jefferson’s injury and made the most of his volume in a breakout performance for this season.

He posted a season-high 20.0 fantasy points in PPR, hauling in five of his nine targets for 90 yards and a touchdown, setting an upward trend heading into this week’s matchup against Miami. Addison, fresh off a WR11 finish in Week 3, presents a compelling WR2/FLEX case for Week 4 fantasy lineups and should build on a stellar performance against Tampa Bay.

In the backfield, veteran running back Aaron Jones Sr. racked up 92 total yards from scrimmage on 22 touches, posting 14.2 points in PPR and an RB14 finish in Week 3, his best weekly finish of the young season thus far.

Read More Fantasy On SI News