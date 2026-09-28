De'Von Achane, Baker Mayfield Raise Concerns In Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Report

Week 3 of the fantasy football season is coming to a close and lineups are already facing drastic injuries that will significantly impact lineups over both the short and long term. Some notable stars were sidelined due to nagging issues over the weekend, and could be in jeopardy for Week 4.

Other key contributors are slated to miss extended time, which could force fantasy players to dip into the trade market or waiver wire. Let’s look at some of the most crucial injury updates for the NFL’s biggest stars heading into Week 4 of the 2026 campaign:

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins - RB

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) is walked off the field during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more notable losses from Week 3, Miami Dolphins star running back De’Von Achane is set to miss the remainder of the season, going down with an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Further evaluation of an apparent knee injury revealed that Achane suffered a torn ACL, sidelining him for the final 14 games of the season. He left the matchup in the first quarter after getting tied up in a straining motion during a tackle, posting three carries for 17 yards leading up to his injury. Ollie Gordon II will serve as a valuable fantasy handcuff to Achane for players looking to fill the void.

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and will be out for the season, sources tell @rapsheet and me. pic.twitter.com/oQrUYX1AAF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2026

Travis Etienne, New Orleans Saints - RB

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New Orleans Saints suffered a crucial loss in the backfield during a Week 3 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. Star running back Travis Etienne left the game with a hamstring injury in the third quarter, notching 15 touches for 70 yards prior to his exit. Etienne dealt with the hamstring issue leading up to Week 3, but ultimately managed to suit up before aggravating the injury. He isn’t expected to miss extended time, but will be questionable for Week 4.

Status alert: Travis Etienne Jr. (leg) headed to locker room Sunday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 27, 2026

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams - WR

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua was sidelined for the second consecutive week while dealing with a groin injury. Veteran wideout Davante Adams handled the WR1 duties in a primetime loss against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night, with Nacua working to return for Week 4 following a 1-2 start to the year. Nacua hauled in five catches for 74 yards in the season opener, but has yet to suit up since. He’ll look to return against the Philadelphia Eagles this week, bolstering fantasy lineups after back-to-back absences.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is doubtful for Sunday night’s game at Denver but could return as soon as next week against the Eagles, has been dealing with mainly a groin injury that has impacted his explosiveness, per league sources. Functinally, Nacua can play, but he has… pic.twitter.com/odi11NFcic — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2026

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - QB

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ struggles continued during a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, as veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield manages a new injury entering Week 4. Mayfield dislocated his thumb during a fourth-quarter pass attempt, thrusting UDFA Jalon Daniels into action for the final few snaps. Mayfield is slated to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, but is expected to miss time coming into Week 4.

Todd Bowles said Bucs QB Baker Mayfield dislocated his right thumb and will undergo an MRI. pic.twitter.com/7nmYpEBdDX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2026

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings - WR

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tackled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the win over Tampa Bay, Vikings fans and fantasy players alike held their breath as star wideout Justin Jefferson went down with a lower leg injury on Sunday. Jefferson attempted to return to the game several times, but was ultimately taken to the locker room for further testing. He failed to return on Sunday with a questionable designation, but isn’t expected to miss much, if any time with a manageable ankle injury. He could be back in time for Minnesota’s Week 4 clash against the Miami Dolphins, presenting a favorable fantasy matchup for the star wide receiver.

O'Connell: Justin Jefferson (ankle) tried to return to the game a couple times Sunday.



Will be evaluated further, but doesn't sound "terribly serious initially," via @BenGoessling. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 28, 2026

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets - WR

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) walks off the field after a hard hit with New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn during the second half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two of the New York Jets’ biggest stars went down with injury during Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Wideout Garrett Wilson suffered a shot to the helmet on New York’s final drive, forcing him to the sideline with the company of Jets trainers. Wilson was tested for a concussion, but was cleared and isn’t set to enter concussion protocol. He’ll be back for Week 4 against the Chicago Bears.

Glenn: Garrett Wilson was evaluated for a concussion and cleared Sunday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 27, 2026

Breece Hall, New York Jets - RB

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) is helped off the field during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second of New York’s key losses, star running back Breece Hall exited the game against Detroit with an apparent leg injury early in the fourth quarter. Hall entered the medical tent and is set to undergo further testing, though results won’t come until Wednesday, per head coach Aaron Glenn. Hall will almost certainly miss Week 4, as the severity of the injury is yet to be determined.

Breece Hall on his leg injury: “I don't know (the severity) yet. I felt something when I was running and then got tackled and planted and then felt something else so we'll see.” #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 27, 2026

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