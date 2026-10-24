Lamar Jackson Questionable For Week 7: Can Fantasy Managers Trust Tyler Huntley?

The Baltimore Ravens have endured several crucial injuries on the offensive side of the ball during the young 2026 campaign, including to star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The two-time MVP has missed each of the last two games, nursing a high ankle sprain he suffered back in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy football managers have missed Jackson’s contributions immensely, averaging 20.0 points per week through his first four games. Managers have been eagerly awaiting Jackson’s return to the field, which could come sooner than people think.

Earlier this week, the star quarterback returned to practice, gearing up for a Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. He took first-team reps during practice on Friday, prior to receiving a questionable tag ahead of Sunday’s game.

Fantasy managers looking to start Jackson will be forced to monitor his status leading up to Sunday’s game, as he’s currently considered a “50-50” shot to play, according to recent reports.

Behind Jackson, veteran backup Tyler Huntley has carved out two starts in the MVP’s absence, leading the team to a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. He’ll present some fantasy value for lineups forced to supplement Jackson’s production in Week 7, serving as a solid fantasy handcuff at the quarterback spot.

Let’s explore the fantasy outlook for Baltimore’s quarterback group, determining who makes a better case to start for Week 7:

Lamar Jackson’s Return Will Diminish Tyler Huntley’s Fantasy Outlook

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) runs during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For obvious reasons, Huntley will return to the waiver wire in the vast majority of leagues following Jackson’s return to action, whether in Week 7 or Week 8. He struggled during Baltimore’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns last week, but flashed notable value with a 24.0-point performance and QB10 fantasy finish against Atlanta in Week 5.

Cincinnati’s defense poses another tough matchup for Baltimore's offense, ranked 14th in points allowed and 20th in yards allowed through five games. Upon Jackson’s return, Huntley’s ideal outlook will serve as an injury handcuff over the rest of the season.

Fantasy Managers Need Jackson Over Huntley

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Huntley performed nicely in Week 5, filling Jackson’s shoes from a fantasy perspective with a top-10 quarterback finish. His performance raised expectations heading into a divisional matchup against Cleveland in Week 6, and while he managed a respectable performance, a costly fumble limited Huntley to just 13.4 points last week.

This performance served as evidence for the potential volatility that managers could be forced to consider if Jackson misses his third consecutive game in Week 7. Baltimore’s lead signal-caller elevates the floor of the offense as a whole, and presents reason for optimism in a quick rebound effort against Cincinnati, despite his recent injury.

Read More Fantasy On SI News