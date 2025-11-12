Lamar Jackson, Ricky Pearsall Top List of Week 11 Fantasy Football Injuries To Watch
We are back at it this week with a brand new injury report. Many key players find themselves either sidelined, or in question to play in Week 11. These players must be awknowledged and you must plan accordingly around them. There is no time for mistakes in the playoff push. Injuries can hit big and they must be managed. I will do my best to keep you updated on your key player injuries at hand.
QUARTERBACKS
Brock Purdy
It has been forever, but Purdy is finally due back to start in Week 11 versus the Cardinals.
Lamar Jackson
You have to hate seeing Jackson back on the injury report. He is working through a knee injury, but is due back to Thursday practice and likely to go this Sunday.
CJ Stroud
He is still in concussion protocol.
Jaxson Dart
He suffered a concussion on Sunday and will likely be out, paving way for Jameis Winston over Russell Wilson.
Joe Burrow
He practiced on Tuesday, ahead of schedule, and hopes to return on Thanksgiving.
Joe Flacco
The bye week helped him rehab his toe and he is expected to play on Sunday.
Geno Smith
Smith exited Thursday Night Football with a quad contusion, but the team is expecting him back on Sunday.
RUNNING BACKS
Bucky Irving
He returned to practice but will still be another 2-3 weeks before he sees the football field.
D'Andre Swift
He earns a questionable tag, once again (hip).
Rico Dowdle
His quad bothers him, but Dowdle is expected to suit up.
Isiah Pacheco
Pacheco is rehabbing at practice, but we expect him out another week or two.
JK Dobbins
He will miss time, it is just a matter of whether he earns the IR designation.
Rhamodnre Stevenson
On a short week, he will remain out. Stevenson is expected for a Week 12 return.
Bam Knight
An ankle injury hit Knight this past week. Emari Demercado will be the leadback as Trey Benson needs another week or two.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Ricky Pearsall
This injury has taken much longer than initially hoped. Pearsall is working himself out at practice and Kyle Shanahan states they he is "good-to-go" . Noted - we never trust Shanahan and injury reports, so take caution!
DJ Moore
A shoulder earns him a questionable tag. If he were to miss time (unlikely), it could provide a breakout game to Luther Burden III.
Rome Odunze
An ankle took him down, but the Bears anticipate that Odunze will play.
Khalil Shakir
Shakir has an ankle injury and a rib injury. This is a 2-for-1 deal that could sideline him this week.
Calvin Ridley
He made his awaited return to practice and will be questionable to play, although with limited upside in this offense.
Brian Thomas Jr.
He returned to Wednesday practice and displays likelihood towards a Week 11 return.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
A rare injury — appendicitis — will take him out for at least one week.
Terry McLaurin
He is trying to get back, but will not play this week. If the Commanders lose, they could just shut him down.
Travis Hunter
Out for the season (LCL surgery).
Drake London
He is sick, but expects to be fine by Sunday.
Davante Adams
Adams took many hits in Week 10, landing him with an oblique injury and a questionable tag.
Kayshon Boutte
The Patriots will keep him out through Thursday Night Football.
TIGHT ENDS
Oronde Gadsden II
He has luckily returned to Wednesday practice, reversing doubt that he could play. He is still going to be questionable.
Dalton Kincaid
He cannot stay healthy, can he? Kincaid now is questionable with a hamstring.
Brenton Strange
A pleasant sight, Strange is back at practice this week and could make his return. I would still bench him.