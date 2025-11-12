Fantasy Sports

Lamar Jackson, Ricky Pearsall Top List of Week 11 Fantasy Football Injuries To Watch

These key Fantasy Football players are on the Week 11 injury report.

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) comes off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
We are back at it this week with a brand new injury report. Many key players find themselves either sidelined, or in question to play in Week 11. These players must be awknowledged and you must plan accordingly around them. There is no time for mistakes in the playoff push. Injuries can hit big and they must be managed. I will do my best to keep you updated on your key player injuries at hand.

QUARTERBACKS

Brock Purdy

It has been forever, but Purdy is finally due back to start in Week 11 versus the Cardinals.

Lamar Jackson

You have to hate seeing Jackson back on the injury report. He is working through a knee injury, but is due back to Thursday practice and likely to go this Sunday.

CJ Stroud

He is still in concussion protocol.

Jaxson Dart

He suffered a concussion on Sunday and will likely be out, paving way for Jameis Winston over Russell Wilson.

Joe Burrow

He practiced on Tuesday, ahead of schedule, and hopes to return on Thanksgiving.

Joe Flacco

The bye week helped him rehab his toe and he is expected to play on Sunday.

Geno Smith

Smith exited Thursday Night Football with a quad contusion, but the team is expecting him back on Sunday.

RUNNING BACKS

Bucky Irving

He returned to practice but will still be another 2-3 weeks before he sees the football field.

D'Andre Swift

He earns a questionable tag, once again (hip).

Rico Dowdle

His quad bothers him, but Dowdle is expected to suit up.

Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco is rehabbing at practice, but we expect him out another week or two.

JK Dobbins

He will miss time, it is just a matter of whether he earns the IR designation.

Rhamodnre Stevenson

On a short week, he will remain out. Stevenson is expected for a Week 12 return.

Bam Knight

An ankle injury hit Knight this past week. Emari Demercado will be the leadback as Trey Benson needs another week or two.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Ricky Pearsall

This injury has taken much longer than initially hoped. Pearsall is working himself out at practice and Kyle Shanahan states they he is "good-to-go" . Noted - we never trust Shanahan and injury reports, so take caution!

DJ Moore

A shoulder earns him a questionable tag. If he were to miss time (unlikely), it could provide a breakout game to Luther Burden III.

Rome Odunze

An ankle took him down, but the Bears anticipate that Odunze will play.

Khalil Shakir

Shakir has an ankle injury and a rib injury. This is a 2-for-1 deal that could sideline him this week.

Calvin Ridley

He made his awaited return to practice and will be questionable to play, although with limited upside in this offense.

Brian Thomas Jr.

He returned to Wednesday practice and displays likelihood towards a Week 11 return.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

A rare injury — appendicitis — will take him out for at least one week.

Terry McLaurin

He is trying to get back, but will not play this week. If the Commanders lose, they could just shut him down.

Travis Hunter

Out for the season (LCL surgery).

Drake London

He is sick, but expects to be fine by Sunday.

Davante Adams

Adams took many hits in Week 10, landing him with an oblique injury and a questionable tag.

Kayshon Boutte

The Patriots will keep him out through Thursday Night Football.

TIGHT ENDS

Oronde Gadsden II

He has luckily returned to Wednesday practice, reversing doubt that he could play. He is still going to be questionable.

Dalton Kincaid

He cannot stay healthy, can he? Kincaid now is questionable with a hamstring.

Brenton Strange

A pleasant sight, Strange is back at practice this week and could make his return. I would still bench him.

