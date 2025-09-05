Malik Nabers' Back and Andrew Thomas Foot Injury Put Giants Offense at Risk in Week 1 Fantasy Football
The New York Giants assumed that Andrew Thomas probably would not play in Week 1. As we alluded to earlier in the day, Thomas was expected to be heavily monitored. No one was going to be too surprised if he missed Week 1. Sure enough, that has happened. Thomas was officaily listed as doubtful on Friday afternoon.
Strangely enough, Thomas did practice today for the first time in 2025. Again, typically when looking at pro athetles, it is usually a week or two before they play. Think of this time now as the Left Tackle's training camp.
However, there is with the Giants yet another wrinkle. Some rumblings suggested that Malik Nabers was held out of practice due to back issues. Eventually, that was indeed confirmed. It turns out Nabers has been battling back and toe issues throughout camp. It has not kept him from playing. His game status was notably not listed. However, he expects to play.
Fantasy Impact Of The Andrew Thomas Status
Now that this is official, it is clear Brian Daboll and the Giants' coaching staff is very slowing bringing Thomas along. James Hudson III expects now to get the start for New York. Can Hudson III protect Russell Wilson and help with the run blocking? He was pretty effective in the preseason. Then again, the regular season is different.
There is no doubt Tyrone Tracy Jr. and the run offense will feel the impact of the Thomas injury. This is the first Week 1 since that Thomas will miss of his career. Tracy averaged 4.4 yards per carry in 2024 and had a few good weeks without the Left Tackle in the lineup. Unfortunately, the line became more and more of a wreck and that ate into his workload.
Russell Wilson will have to release the ball a little faster now. Again, Wilson is entering Week 1 in a far-from-ideal situation. The Giants' starting quarterback may have a somewhat limited Malik Nabers as well.
Monitoring The Status Of Malik Nabers
Again, Malik Nabers is the Giants' best offensive threat by miles. He played banged up several times in 2024. Despite the Giants' offensive woes, Nabers caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. The Wide Receiver again expects to play. However, any limitation hurts an already compromised Giants offense from a fantasy standpoint.
If Nabers is impacted more profoundly, Washington will not have to rotate their coverage toward him as often. This will allow Washington to pressure Wilson more all while slowing down the Giants' running game.
Our advice is again to keep an eye over the weekend on what the staus of Nabers is. Either way, the Giants' uphill climb just got downright mountainous.